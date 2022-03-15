Aaron Rodgers to make $150 million over next three years with Packers
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers has officially signed a contract extension with the Green Bay Packers, reports say. The “complicated” deal will give the QB $150 million over three years. The first two years are guaranteed.
NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero were first to report the news Monday morning.
“We are very pleased to be able to come to an agreement with Aaron that keeps him in Green Bay,” said Packers GM Brian Gutekunst. “His play on the field and leadership in our locker room remain vital in our pursuit of another Super Bowl title. The agreement also allows us to maintain and enhance what we feel is already a very competitive roster.”
Cover 2 contributor and ESPN reporter Rob Demovsky reports Rodgers will make $41.95 million this season. His 2023 salary of $59.465 million is guaranteed. CLICK HERE to read Demovsky’s full breakdown of the Rodgers deal.
The extension includes two “dummy years” on the back end, Rapoport says.
Overall, it will give the Packers room to move when it comes to the salary cap.
Also on Tuesday, the Packers tendered restricted free agent WR Allen Lazard.
This comes after a busy Monday for the Packers front office. They re-signed pass rusher Preston Smith and ILB De’Vondre Campbell. The team released pass rusher Za’Darius Smith and T Billy Turner.
The big unknown is All-Pro WR Davante Adams. Reports on Monday said Adams told the team he would not play on the franchise tag. The two sides have until July 15 to agree to a long-term contract.
