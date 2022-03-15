Advertisement

House Dems seek probe of USPS plan for new mail truck fleet

By The Associated Press and MATTHEW DALY
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 5:59 AM CDT
WASHINGTON (AP) - Democrats on the House Oversight Committee are seeking an investigation into a U.S. Postal Service plan to replace its aging mail trucks with mostly gasoline-powered vehicles.

The plan largely ignores calls to replenish the mail-service fleet with electric vehicles and falls far short of President Joe Biden’s goals to address climate change.

In a letter Monday, Democrats asked the agency’s inspector general to investigate whether the Postal Service complied with the National Environmental Policy Act and other laws when awarding a 10-year contract to Wisconsin-based Oshkosh Defense to supply up to 165,000 new mail trucks.

Only 10% of the initial order will be for EVs; the remaining 90% use traditional gasoline-powered engines.

