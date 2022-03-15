Gibraltar celebrating boys basketball team’s first ever trip to State

GIBRALTAR, Wis. (WBAY) - The community of Gibraltar is celebrating the boys basketball team for the first trip to the State Tournament in school history.

The Gibraltar Vikings will play the Randolph Rockets at the Kohl Center at 9:05 a.m. Friday.

The school board granted permission for the administration to cancel school on Friday to allow students, staff and community to attend the game in Madison.

The district says it is an “historic event” for the community.

The school district requested 1,000 tickets for the Viking fan section. Tickets are $11 and will be available for purchase after school through March 16. Fans should visit Peggy Tanck for tickets.

Two fan buses will leave the school Friday morning at 4:30 a.m.

“This is a great opportunity to come together as a community in a special way. I want to express thanks on behalf of the team, coaches and staff for the incredible support we have experienced and welcome everyone to enjoy Friday’s game as a celebration of what can happen when a group focuses on a goal with focused dedication, togetherness and hard work,” says Principal James DeBroux.

The team will leave for Madison Thursday morning. They’ll receive an escort by fire and rescue trucks.

