It’s a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for freezing fog this morning. Most of it is along and NORTH of Highway 10. Poor visibility, combined with subfreezing temperatures will cause moisture to stick and freeze to untreated road surfaces. Be alert to icy patches on driveways, sidewalks and parking lots. The dense fog will gradually fade away into the through the mid to late morning hours. Skies will turn partly cloudy as our visibility improves.

Temperatures will be rising into the 40s this afternoon. Some lower 50s are possible over central Wisconsin... Then, with a gusty southwest wind, it’s going to get even warmer tomorrow. Wednesday’s highs will vary from the lower 50s across the Northwoods, to the middle 60s across central Wisconsin. Folks in northern Wisconsin will see some major melting of their lingering snowpack. Tomorrow will likely be the warmest day so far this year...

Cooler weather will gradually return for the rest of the week. Highs will be back in the 40s on Friday and Saturday. The forecast looks mainly dry... There’s only TINY chances of showers tomorrow night and perhaps to the SOUTH on Friday.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: NE/SW 1-10 MPH

WEDNESDAY: S/SW 10-25 MPH

TODAY: Freezing fog this morning, then partly cloudy. A milder afternoon. HIGH: 46

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Patchy icy fog, especially NORTH. LOW: 33

WEDNESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Warmer, but windy. Major melting NORTH! Maybe a shower at NIGHT. HIGH: 61 LOW: 40

ST. PATRICK’S DAY: Mostly cloudy and mild. Some sun NORTH. HIGH: 54 LOW: 32

FRIDAY: Cloudy, cooler and brisk. Maybe a shower SOUTH? HIGH: 42 LOW: 27

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Cool and dry. HIGH: 48 LOW: 30

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Milder with brisk winds... The first official day of spring! HIGH: 56 LOW: 34

MONDAY: Increasing clouds. A chance of late rain. HIGH: 54

