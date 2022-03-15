Advertisement

Florida man wins $5 million from scratch-off ticket

Florida Lottery education contributions hit $36 billion
Florida Lottery education contributions hit $36 billion(tcw-wflx)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 5:22 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (Gray News) – A Florida man is much richer after winning $5 million from a scratch-off ticket, the state lottery said.

The Florida Lottery announced Tuesday that 63-year-old Marty Moon claimed the prize from a “Gold Rush Limited” scratch-off game at the Lottery’s Tampa District Office.

The lottery said Moon bought the winning ticket from a food mart in Lakeland, Florida. The retailer is set to receive a $10,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The lottery said he chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of almost $4 million.

The Florida Lottery said scratch-off games made up 75% of ticket sales and generated more than $1.3 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund in the fiscal year of 2020-2021.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect in Capital Credit Union robbery.
Police release photos of Capital Credit Union robbery suspect
Sapatis Mahkimetas Pyawasay, Shawn Pyawasay, Jeffrey Pyawasay
Missing, endangered Menominee Reservation children found safe
Day Street mill in Green Bay
Around 190 jobs impacted by Green Bay’s Day Street mill closing
Naomi Irion, 18, has been missing since March 12. She was last seen sitting in her car in a...
Nevada woman possibly kidnapped from Walmart parking lot, deputies say
Marissa Tietsort
Wausau woman transfered to prison to begin 40-year sentence in infant’s death, separate abuse case

Latest News

Georgia-Pacific Day Street mill in Green Bay
Georgia-Pacific closing Green Bay's Day Street plant
President Joe Biden meets virtually with Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin in the Oval Office...
LIVE: Biden hosts White House St. Patrick’s Day event
A small town in New Mexico is in mourning after young college student-athletes were killed in a...
Texas crash victims included new students just branching out
Police say one victim was pronounced dead at the scene, and the second died at the hospital....
2 people killed, 2 wounded in Florida commuter bus shooting
This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows a closeup view of fires in an...
American among civilians killed in Russian attack in Ukraine