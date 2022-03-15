Advertisement

Eau Claire man gets probation in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

Kevin Loftus
Kevin Loftus(Department of Justice)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 2:27 PM CDT
MILWAUKEE (AP) - A federal judge in Washington, D.C., has sentenced a Wisconsin man to three years’ probation for taking part in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich sentenced Kevin Daniel Loftus of Eau Claire on Tuesday.

He pleaded guilty in October to a misdemeanor charge of parading, picketing or demonstrating in the Capitol building.

Prosecutors argued that Loftus deserved 30 days in jail but his attorney argued other Jan. 6 defendants who were in the building only briefly didn’t get jail time.

The judge noted that Loftus didn’t assault anyone, didn’t plan to break into the building, didn’t have any weapons beyond a U.S. flag and cooperated with authorities.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

WATCH: Manitowoc school board members to hold in-person meetings
WATCH: Butch's Bar benefit concert raises money for fire victims
The school board said they do not feel a police presence would help ease their situation but...
Manitowoc to move school board meetings back in-person after a week of virtual meetings due to safety concerns
WATCH: Wisconsin lawmakers acknowledge the power of President Zelenskyy's speech to congress
