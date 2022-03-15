COVID-19 in WISCONSIN: Cases, hospitalizations up slightly

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – The number of new cases of the COVID-19 virus in Wisconsin remains low, but not as low as yesterday. The 7-day average went up slightly, from 341 to 353 cases per day, after 450 new cases were confirmed in the latest tests. Keep in mind, one day up (or down) does not make a trend, and we’ll be watching what happens to the state’s numbers during and after spring break and Easter get-togethers.

Data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) show 12 of the 20 counties reported new cases in the single digits, and five didn’t report any new cases: Florence, Green Lake, Kewaunee, Langlade and Shawano. New cases in Brown, Outagamie and Winnebago counties were in double digits but just barely. County case and death totals are listed at the end of this article. Since the pandemic began, 1,387,492 coronavirus cases were confirmed, which equates to more than 26.2% of the state’s population.

The positivity rate continued to decline, down another tenth of a percentage point at 2.8% Tuesday. That’s the average percentage of tests that were positive for the COVID-19 virus out of all the results received in the last 7 days.

The death rate is steady at 0.89% of all cases proving fatal since the pandemic reached Wisconsin. Currently the state is averaging 10 COVID-19 deaths per day, unchanged since Friday. There were 45 death reports submitted to the state in the past day. The DHS says 12 of these were in the past month. Nine counties in WBAY’s viewing area accounted for 17 of the 45 deaths: Brown County reported 3 deaths; Calumet, Dodge, Oconto, Outagamie, Waushara and Winnebago counties each reported 2 deaths; Door and Fond du Lac counties each reported one. The death toll is 12,387.

Yesterday we reported the number of COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized is under 300 for the first time since the end of last July. This is still true, but current hospitalizations increased for the first time in two weeks, meaning discharges and deaths did not outnumber the new admissions.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) says there are 271 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 23 more than Monday. Fifty-two of these patients are in ICU, one fewer a day ago. Patient numbers went up in the Northeast health care region with 35 patients, 6 in ICU -- 1 more in ICU and 3 more patients overall. Fox Valley hospitals had no change in numbers; they’re treating 12 COVID patients, none of them in ICU.

The hospitalization rate went up again, in large part due to the small number of cases being reported recently. Hospitalizations are declining but not at the same pace as new cases. DHS data show 56 people were hospitalized in the past 24-hour period. That moved our calculated 7-day average up a little from 34 to 36 cases per day, and the hospitalization rate is up to 4.28% of all cases during the pandemic, back up to where it was on January 25. That’s 59,327 people.

Since last September, the DHS released a monthly side-by-side comparison of cases, hospitalizations and deaths for vaccinated and unvaccinated people by the 15th day of the following month. The report was not released last month for January, which would have shown how both groups fared or suffered during the omicron surge. The DHS cited technical difficulties. At the time of this writing, the report for February also hasn’t been published. We will keep watching for that update.

The total number of Wisconsinites who received at least one shot of COVID-19 vaccine and those who completed their vaccine series are just 200,000 apart. The DHS reports 3,734,441 residents received at least one dose, or 64.0% of the population. It says 3,534,050 completed their vaccinations with either both doses of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or by getting the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, totaling 60.6% of the population. More than half of them have received a booster shot -- 1,932,303 Wisconsinites, or 33.1%.

Tuesday’s Vaccinations by Age Group (and change since last report)

5 to 11: 26.8% received vaccine (+0.0)/23.7% completed vaccinations (+0.1)

12 to 17: 61.0% received vaccine (+0.0)/57.3% completed vaccinations (+0.1)

18 to 24: 59.8% received vaccine (+0.1)/54.1% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

25 to 34: 63.8% received vaccine (+0.0)/59.1% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

35 to 44: 69.0% received vaccine (+0.0)/65.4% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

45 to 54: 71.5% received vaccine (+0.0)/68.5% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

55 to 64: 78.0% received vaccine (+0.0)/75.3% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

65 and up: 85.6% received vaccine (+0.0)/82.3% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

Tuesday’s Vaccinations by County Population (and change since last report)

In our update to vaccinations by county, only two counties saw increases in the percentage of residents getting their first shot or completing their vaccinations. Another two counties had their vaccination rates revised.

County (Population)

(Health region) % of population

with at least 1 dose % of population

completed series Brown (264,542) (NE) 65.5% 62.6% Calumet (50,089) (FV) 56.8% 54.5% Dodge (87,839) 52.4% 50.1% Door (27,668) (NE) 78.5% 74.3% Florence (4,295) (NE) 52.5% (-0.1) 49.9% Fond du Lac (103,403) (SE) 55.7% 53.0% Forest (9,004) 52.6% 49.8% Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 57.3% 54.5% Kewaunee (20,434) (NE) 52.5% 50.9% Langlade (19,189) 53.8% 51.5% Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 60.4% 58.1% (+0.1) Marinette (40,350) (NE) 53.2% 50.8% Menominee (4,556) (FV) 80.2% 76.4% (+0.1) Oconto (37,930) (NE) 52.8% 50.9% Outagamie (187,885) (FV) 64.1% 61.2% Shawano (40,899) (FV) 47.8% (+0.1) 45.9% Sheboygan (115,340) (SE) 62.8% 60.1% (+0.1) Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 55.4% 53.3% Waushara (24,443) (FV) 45.9% 43.8% Winnebago (171,907) (FV) 62.1% 59.1% (+0.1) NORTHEAST REGION (474,200) (NE) 297,502 (62.7%) 284,752 (60.0%) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,682) (FV) 329,349 (59.9%) 314,558 (57.2%) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 3,734,441 (64.0%) 3,534,050 (60.6%)

To find free COVID-19 vaccination sites near you, text your ZIP Code to 438829. Visit wbay.com/vaccine for a list of health care organizations offering vaccine shots.

TUESDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS* (boldface indicates change in cases or deaths since the last report) **

Brown – 69,773 cases (+11) (395 deaths) (+3)

Calumet – 11,478 cases (+5) (97 deaths) (+2)

Dickinson (Mich.)* - 4,982 cases (85 deaths)

Dodge – 24,291 cases (+9) (279 deaths) (+2)

Door – 6,558 cases (+2) (58 deaths) (+1)

Florence - 807 cases (16 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 29,285 cases (+1) (235 deaths) (+1)

Forest - 2,426 cases (+1) (46 deaths)

Gogebic (Mich.)* - 2,721 cases (39 deaths)

Green Lake - 4,166 cases (52 deaths)

Iron (Mich.)* – 2,303 cases (70 deaths)

Kewaunee – 4,546 cases (41 deaths)

Langlade - 4,862 cases (65 deaths)

Manitowoc – 17,219 cases (+4) (155 deaths)

Marinette - 9,634 cases (+6) (98 deaths)

Menominee (Mich.)* - 3,879 cases (60 deaths)

Menominee – 1,844 (+4) (13 deaths)

Oconto – 9,295 cases (+1) (91 deaths) (+2)

Outagamie – 42,211 cases (+13) (336 deaths) (+2)

Shawano – 9,714 cases (123 deaths)

Sheboygan – 29,297 cases (+4) (257 deaths)

Waupaca – 11,276 cases (+2) (193 deaths)

Waushara – 4,964 cases (+1) (69 deaths) (+2)

Winnebago – 43,628 cases (+11) (326 deaths) (+2)

* You can find cases and deaths for all 72 Wisconsin counties on the DHS County Data website. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Wisconsin Hospital Association publishes updates Mondays through Fridays. Michigan Department of Health updates information on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

** Cases and deaths are from state COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The Wisconsin DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

