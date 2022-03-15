Advertisement

CDC: Sewage systems showing increased levels of COVID

Research students take samples twice a week from university dorms that are then sent to a lab...
Research students take samples twice a week from university dorms that are then sent to a lab in Madison to be screened for COVID.(weau)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 2:27 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Could we see another rise in COVID cases nationally?

That has become a concern recently, with more and more sewage systems in the U.S. detecting increased levels of coronavirus.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports nearly 40 percent of wastewater sampling sites are reporting an increased level of the virus over the past 15 days – doubling the numbers from last month.

Wastewater data cannot estimate the number of cases in a community. Still, the agency says monitoring this kind of data can be an early warning sign of increased transmission.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sapatis Mahkimetas Pyawasay, Shawn Pyawasay, Jeffrey Pyawasay
Missing, endangered Menominee Reservation children found safe
Police respond to a Capital Credit Union at Deckner and Main. March 16, 2022.
Green Bay credit union robber gets away with cash
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers celebrates after throwing career touchdown pass 443 during the...
Aaron Rodgers to make $150 million over next three years with Packers
This photo provided by the Topsham Police Department shows a school bus that students steered...
Students steer bus to safety after driver collapses at wheel
Matthew Beyer. Photo: Outagamie County Jail
Plea hearing scheduled for man charged with killing his children

Latest News

Brian Mintmier, 26, is facing many charges, including invasion of privacy, after he allegedly...
Police: Man filmed girl in restroom after lying to get in Pa. school
Officials say a district employee responsible for screening visitors let the suspect in the...
Parents demand answers after child allegedly filmed in school restroom
Jamarcus Rogers, 23, died when he lost control of his vehicle and crashed while trying to get...
Family of Ala. man who crashed, died in police chase wants answers
There was a fatal crash involving The University of the Southwest men’s and women’s golf team...
6 students and coach among 9 killed in college golf team van crash in Texas
Butch's Bar Benefit Concert in Sturgeon Bay.
Fundraiser held for victims of deadly Sturgeon Bay fire, still struggling to find housing