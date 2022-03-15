Advertisement

WARMER AND BREEZY WEDNESDAY

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By David Ernst
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: Mar. 15, 2022 at 5:36 PM CDT
Breezy and mild conditions setup on Wednesday. We expect highs to range from the low 50s to mid 60s and it SHOULD end up being the warmest day of 2022 so far. A few late day or evening sprinkles are possible as a cold front passes through the region. Mild 50s hang on for Thursday too.

A weather maker is still possible on Friday so we’re keeping a small chance of rain and/or snow going just to hedge. It’s worth noting that most data suggest we won’t have much to worry about but there is one solution that has been consistent with producing snow around here. We’re going to keep discounting that for now and just keep watching trends.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

WEDNESDAY: S/SW 10-25+ MPH

THURSDAY: NW 5-15 MPH

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Patchy icy fog, especially NORTH. LOW: 33

WEDNESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Warmer, but windy. Major melting NORTH! Maybe a shower at NIGHT. HIGH: 62 LOW: 40

ST. PATRICK’S DAY: Mostly cloudy and mild. Some sun NORTH. HIGH: 54 LOW: 32

FRIDAY: Cloudy, cooler and brisk. Maybe a rain or snow. HIGH: 41 LOW: 28

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Cool and dry. HIGH: 48 LOW: 29

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Milder with brisk winds... The first official day of spring! HIGH: 56 LOW: 34

MONDAY: Increasing clouds. A chance of late rain. HIGH: 54 LOW: 37

TUESDAY: Generally cloudy with spotty rain showers. Mix north? HIGH: 47

