Benefit concert for those displaced by deadly Sturgeon Bay fire planned for Wednesday night

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s been nearly three weeks since a blaze at Butch’s Bar killed two people.

The century-old building located in Sturgeon Bay also held apartments and was a music venue.

“It’s just been some place you can always count on being there, if you ever wanted to go play some music,” Chris Bishop of Sturgeon Bay said.

Bishop started a Facebook event for a Butch’s Bar benefit concert. He says he attended the weekly Wednesday night jam sessions that were held there for several years.

“My first thought was that just really sucks because there’s nowhere else that’s going to have that same feel. that same vibe,” Nick Orlock said. Having lived in Sturgeon Bay for more than 10 years, Orlock says he also attended those jam sessions.

Both Bishop and Orlock helped put together Wednesday’s free show taking place on the second floor of Door County Fire Company.

“There’s going to be slots for acoustic acts that are about 10 minutes and then bands are going to have about 15 [minutes] so between 8 p.m. and midnight,” Bishop said of the event’s details.

Those who go are encouraged to donate to a fund created by the United Way of Door County for those displaced by the blaze.

“Those people that were living upstairs lost everything, like they have nothing now,” Orlock said. “It would be nice to raise some money for them, it’ll also be nice just to have like one kind of final hurrah for the Wednesday night jams that was every week for six years.”

One of the residents who lived in the building, 57-year-old Anthony Gonzalez, was arrested by Sturgeon Bay police for reckless homicide.

Bishop says they plan to start setting up on the second floor of Door County Fire Company on Tuesday.

RELATED: Judge denies request to lower bond in deadly Sturgeon Bay fire case

RELATED: Butch’s Bar tenant held on $250K bond on charges for fatal fire

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.