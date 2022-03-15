Advertisement

Benefit concert for those displaced by deadly Sturgeon Bay fire planned for Wednesday night

Concert attendees are encouraged to donate to a fund created by the United Way of Door County for those displaced by the blaze.
By Joshua Peguero
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s been nearly three weeks since a blaze at Butch’s Bar killed two people.

The century-old building located in Sturgeon Bay also held apartments and was a music venue.

“It’s just been some place you can always count on being there, if you ever wanted to go play some music,” Chris Bishop of Sturgeon Bay said.

Bishop started a Facebook event for a Butch’s Bar benefit concert. He says he attended the weekly Wednesday night jam sessions that were held there for several years.

“My first thought was that just really sucks because there’s nowhere else that’s going to have that same feel. that same vibe,” Nick Orlock said. Having lived in Sturgeon Bay for more than 10 years, Orlock says he also attended those jam sessions.

Both Bishop and Orlock helped put together Wednesday’s free show taking place on the second floor of Door County Fire Company.

“There’s going to be slots for acoustic acts that are about 10 minutes and then bands are going to have about 15 [minutes] so between 8 p.m. and midnight,” Bishop said of the event’s details.

Those who go are encouraged to donate to a fund created by the United Way of Door County for those displaced by the blaze.

“Those people that were living upstairs lost everything, like they have nothing now,” Orlock said. “It would be nice to raise some money for them, it’ll also be nice just to have like one kind of final hurrah for the Wednesday night jams that was every week for six years.”

One of the residents who lived in the building, 57-year-old Anthony Gonzalez, was arrested by Sturgeon Bay police for reckless homicide.

Bishop says they plan to start setting up on the second floor of Door County Fire Company on Tuesday.

RELATED: Judge denies request to lower bond in deadly Sturgeon Bay fire case

RELATED: Butch’s Bar tenant held on $250K bond on charges for fatal fire

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams runs on the field in the first half of an...
REPORT: Packers WR Davante Adams won’t play on franchise tag
Menasha police squad car (file image)
Missing, endangered Menasha teen found
WIAA Notre Dame wins D2 Title 2022
WIAA’s Girls Basketball State Championships
Superintendent Kelly Casper directed the children into a small bathroom off the nurse’s office....
Attorneys ask court to dismiss false imprisonment charges in Suring strip search case
The Better Business Bureau said lottery sweepstakes scams are still common and effective....
CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: Scammers using local Powerball winners to bait victims into lottery scam

Latest News

WATCH: Arkansas firefighters save Pierce's director of manufacturing
WATCH: Arkansas firefighters save Pierce's director of manufacturing
WATCH: Gas prices taking a toll on city budgets
WATCH: Gas prices taking a toll on city budgets
WATCH: Musicians host benefit concert to honor Butch's Bar
WATCH: Musicians host benefit concert to honor Butch's Bar
There are three types of scorpions in this photo (from left): the giant hairy scorpion, the...
Oregon man pleads guilty to importing live scorpions