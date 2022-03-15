Advertisement

Assembly Speaker Vos to meet with election fraud backers

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos(NBC15)
By SCOTT BAUER
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 1:26 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos says he is meeting with advocates for decertifying President Joe Biden’s win in the battleground state, hours before he and the state Senate’s top Republican were to discuss the topic with county GOP leaders.

Vos told The Associated Press on Tuesday that he was also inviting those who believe the 2020 election cannot be decertified to discuss it along with advocates for decertification on Wednesday.

Vos has been under pressure from Donald Trump and other Republicans who support his false claims that the election was stolen and say Vos is not doing enough, including decertifying Joe Biden’s win.

Nonpartisan attorneys who work for the Legislature told lawmakers in both November 2020 after Trump’s loss and again a year later that decertification was not legal. Republican legislative leaders have repeatedly cited those memos as reasons why they will not pursue any attempt to reverse awarding the state’s 10 electoral votes to Biden, who won the state by just under 21,000 votes.

The Assembly has also repeatedly rejected a resolution from Republican Rep. Timothy Ramthun, a candidate for governor, to decertify the vote. Republican Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke has said the move was unconstitutional and would not be considered by lawmakers.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sapatis Mahkimetas Pyawasay, Shawn Pyawasay, Jeffrey Pyawasay
Missing, endangered Menominee Reservation children found safe
Police respond to a Capital Credit Union at Deckner and Main. March 16, 2022.
Green Bay credit union robber gets away with cash
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers celebrates after throwing career touchdown pass 443 during the...
Aaron Rodgers to make $150 million over next three years with Packers
This photo provided by the Topsham Police Department shows a school bus that students steered...
Students steer bus to safety after driver collapses at wheel
Matthew Beyer. Photo: Outagamie County Jail
Plea hearing scheduled for man charged with killing his children

Latest News

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy during his speech before U.S. Congress.
State lawmakers respond to Zelenskyy’s address to congress
FILE - Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington, on Feb. 8, 2022.
Johnson calls for mothers on welfare to staff child centers
Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos talks to the media after Gov. Tony Evers addressed a joint...
Wisconsin GOP leader rejects election decertification call
Wisconsin commission won’t punish fake electors