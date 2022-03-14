Woman charged with posing as wounded Marine Corps veteran

(AP) - A Rhode Island woman has been charged in federal court with fraudulently claiming to be a U.S. Marine Corps veteran with cancer in a scheme to collect hundreds of thousands of dollars in veterans benefits and charitable contributions.

Rhode Island U.S. Attorney Zachary Cunha said Monday that 31-year-old Sarah Jane Cavanaugh of Warwick is charged with using forged or counterfeited military discharge certificates, wire fraud, fraudulently holding herself out to be a medal recipient and aggravated identity theft.

There’s no record of Cavanaugh ever serving in the U.S. military.

Her attorney did not immediately respond to an email request for comment.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.