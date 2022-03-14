Advertisement

Woman charged with posing as wounded Marine Corps veteran

SCAM ALERT
SCAM ALERT(MGN)
By Jennifer McDermott
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - A Rhode Island woman has been charged in federal court with fraudulently claiming to be a U.S. Marine Corps veteran with cancer in a scheme to collect hundreds of thousands of dollars in veterans benefits and charitable contributions.

Rhode Island U.S. Attorney Zachary Cunha said Monday that 31-year-old Sarah Jane Cavanaugh of Warwick is charged with using forged or counterfeited military discharge certificates, wire fraud, fraudulently holding herself out to be a medal recipient and aggravated identity theft.

There’s no record of Cavanaugh ever serving in the U.S. military.

Her attorney did not immediately respond to an email request for comment.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams runs on the field in the first half of an...
REPORT: Packers WR Davante Adams won’t play on franchise tag
Menasha police squad car (file image)
Missing, endangered Menasha teen found
WIAA Notre Dame wins D2 Title 2022
WIAA’s Girls Basketball State Championships
Superintendent Kelly Casper directed the children into a small bathroom off the nurse’s office....
Attorneys ask court to dismiss false imprisonment charges in Suring strip search case
The Better Business Bureau said lottery sweepstakes scams are still common and effective....
CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: Scammers using local Powerball winners to bait victims into lottery scam

Latest News

WATCH: Arkansas firefighters save Pierce's director of manufacturing
WATCH: Arkansas firefighters save Pierce's director of manufacturing
WATCH: Gas prices taking a toll on city budgets
WATCH: Gas prices taking a toll on city budgets
WATCH: Musicians host benefit concert to honor Butch's Bar
WATCH: Musicians host benefit concert to honor Butch's Bar
Door County Fire Company
Benefit concert for those displaced by deadly Sturgeon Bay fire planned for Wednesday night
There are three types of scorpions in this photo (from left): the giant hairy scorpion, the...
Oregon man pleads guilty to importing live scorpions