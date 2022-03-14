Advertisement

Woman accused of violently assaulting 1-year-old at daycare

Kristian Hemmitt, 27, was charged with one count of felonious assault, two counts of...
Kristian Hemmitt, 27, was charged with one count of felonious assault, two counts of endangering children, and two counts of tampering with evidence.(Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 3:08 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) - A woman is facing charges after police say she assaulted a 1-year-old child at a daycare facility in Cincinnati, and the incident was caught on camera.

Court records say Kristian Hemmitt, 27, grabbed the child by the hair, preventing the 1-year-old’s feet from touching the ground, and then walked 10 feet “while performing a push-pull motion with the toddler’s hair clenched in her closed fists.”

Police wrote in court documents that the child’s hair was forcibly removed, and she suffered multiple scalp injuries and needed “post emergency medical treatment.”

Other court records show Hemmitt told police “that she disposed of evidence in a trash can to avoid detection of crimes committed.”

Hemmitt was charged with one count of felonious assault, two counts of endangering children, and two counts of tampering with evidence. Her initial bond was set over the weekend at $130,000 after she was arrested on Saturday.

It is unconfirmed if Hemmitt is an employee at the daycare facility.

Copyright 2022 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers celebrates after throwing career touchdown pass 443 during the...
Aaron Rodgers to make $150 million over next three years with Packers
Sapatis Mahkimetas Pyawasay, Shawn Pyawasay, Jeffrey Pyawasay
3 Menominee Reservation children listed in an Endangered Missing Person Alert
This photo provided by the Topsham Police Department shows a school bus that students steered...
Students steer bus to safety after driver collapses at wheel
Matthew Beyer. Photo: Outagamie County Jail
Plea hearing scheduled for man charged with killing his children
Chandler Halderson leaves the courtroom after the jury found him guilty of all counts in the...
Dane Co. DA’s Office demands Chandler Halderson appear at his own sentencing

Latest News

Sandra Bullock says she wants to spend more time with her family.
Sandra Bullock says she’s taking a break from acting
The region is part of northern Japan that was devastated by a deadly 9.0 quake and tsunami that...
7.3 magnitude quake hits north Japan, tsunami alert issued
March 16 midmorning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A taste of spring
A Phoenix area woman named Meghan Reilly is offering hope to cancer survivors by attributing...
Woman given 5% survival rate credits immunotherapy for beating cancer
There was a fatal crash involving The University of the Southwest men’s and women’s golf team...
6 students and coach among 9 killed in college golf team van crash in Texas