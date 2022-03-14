Advertisement

Wisconsin AG announces lawsuit against companies for Marinette PFAS contamination

By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 9:53 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul has announced a civil environmental enforcement lawsuit against two companies in response to PFAS contamination in Marinette.

The Wisconsin Department of Justices filed the suit against Johnson Controls, Inc. and Tyco Fire Products LP. The DOJ says the companies violated the state’s hazardous substance spills law.

JCI and Tyco are accused of failing to notify the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources of PFAS discharge and failing to stop contamination around the Fire Technology Center in Marinette. PFAS from firefighting foam were released into the water, land and air.

CLICK HERE to read the full lawsuit.

PFAS are chemicals used in some firefighting foam, non-stick cookware, fast food wrappers, and some stain-resistant sprays. Exposure to PFAS has the potential to cause serious health conditions, including kidney and testicular cancers. Exposure has been associated with low birthweight, delayed onset of menstruation, and suppressed immune system response.

The state is seeking monetary damages for the alleged violations and to require JCI and Tyco to complete an investigation and cleanup of contamination at and around the Fire Technology Center.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams runs on the field in the first half of an...
REPORT: Packers WR Davante Adams won’t play on franchise tag
WIAA Notre Dame wins D2 Title 2022
WIAA’s Girls Basketball State Championships
Vehicle crashes into Green Bay streetlight, police advise public to avoid area
Vehicle crashes into Green Bay streetlight, police advise public to avoid area
The Better Business Bureau said lottery sweepstakes scams are still common and effective....
CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: Scammers using local Powerball winners to bait victims into lottery scam
Sign outside Green Bay West High School
Extra police presence at Green Bay West Monday after threat

Latest News

“It’s not a small percentage of women, it’s a lot of women that should know,” Gail Zeamer, a...
YOUR HEALTH MATTERS: Better breast cancer screening coverage proposed by new Wisconsin bill
Menasha police squad car (file image)
Missing, endangered Menasha teen found
Record-high gas prices take a toll on ride-share drivers
Cost of crude oil down, but uncertainty remains at the gas pump
Dentist convicted of breaking teeth in fraud scheme