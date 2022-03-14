Advertisement

Walgreens replaces fridge doors with digital screens in test stores

By CNN Business staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - In some Walgreens locations, glass refrigerator and freezer doors have ben replaced with digital screens as part of a pilot program.

Some people took to social media to say they do not like them. For example, digital doors were seen showing product that was not inside when opened.

“What if you’re sold out of something and it doesn’t register?” @robtechclips asked. “If only there was a way that we could see inside of a freezer - you know, like a glass door.”

The technology comes from Cooler Screens. CEO and co-founder Arsen Avakian says he started the company when he saw the customer experience gap between shopping online and shopping in a physical store and wanted to bring the experiences together.

“We’re creating this hybrid experience, right?” Avakian said. “You are shopping in a physical store, and all the best that comes with it … but you get the benefit of as if you’re shopping online and having all this richness of information and content and interaction.”

The company tries to create what it calls a “retail media network.” Brands pay Cooler Screens to run ads, and retailers such as Walgreens share a cut from the advertisement.

Sensors and cameras are set up inside and outside of the fridges to track consumer activities.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams runs on the field in the first half of an...
REPORT: Packers WR Davante Adams won’t play on franchise tag
WIAA Notre Dame wins D2 Title 2022
WIAA’s Girls Basketball State Championships
Vehicle crashes into Green Bay streetlight, police advise public to avoid area
Vehicle crashes into Green Bay streetlight, police advise public to avoid area
The Better Business Bureau said lottery sweepstakes scams are still common and effective....
CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: Scammers using local Powerball winners to bait victims into lottery scam
Sign outside Green Bay West High School
Extra police presence at Green Bay West Monday after threat

Latest News

In a letter Monday, Democrats asked the agency’s inspector general to investigate whether the...
House Dems seek probe of USPS plan for new mail truck fleet
This combination of photos provided by the Kent County Sheriff and the Delaware Department of...
COVID-19 delays trial of 4 in alleged plot to abduct Mich. Gov. Whitmer
Megan Joyce Imirowicz is accused of a chemical attack on her father, who recently died in a...
Teen charged with homicide after chemical burns kill father
“It’s not a small percentage of women, it’s a lot of women that should know,” Gail Zeamer, a...
YOUR HEALTH MATTERS: Better breast cancer screening coverage proposed by new Wisconsin bill
The decision appears to exhaust Julian Assange’s legal avenues in the U.K. to avoid a trial in...
Julian Assange denied permission to appeal by UK’s top court