SNOW CONTINUES ALONG AND NORTH OF HWY 29 THIS AFTERNOON

Our FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY continues through this afternoon for locations north of Green Bay. A narrow but intense band of snow has set up between HWY 29 and US 8. This is where 2-5″ of snow may fall, which will cause travel to become rather slippery. Visibilities will be reduced as well. In these areas, our severe weather outlook is MODERATE.

Farther south into the Fox Valley only a few flakes are possible with mostly cloudy skies continuing. Highs across the south will reach into the 40s with 30s farther north in the snow band.

Later tonight, with any areas where the clouds break open, scattered freezing fog might develop. Some drivers may have to deal with reduced visibility and icy roads early Tuesday morning. The fog should give way to partly sunny skies and highs in the 40s tomorrow afternoon.

Even warmer weather is expected into Wednesday... With a gusty southwest wind, highs will climb well into the 50s and perhaps even lower 60s. It may end up being the warmest day of 2022 so far.

We’re still watching a potential system for Friday that could bring us some rain and/or snow. Data remain all over the place so we are keeping chances low at this time until there is more clarity.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: NE 5-15 MPH

TUESDAY: NE/SW 1-10 MPH

TODAY: Snow NORTH of Green Bay... 2-5″ possible. Cloudy, but dry SOUTH. HIGH: 40

TONIGHT: Broken clouds. A few evening flakes? Patchy freezing fog late. LOW: 26

TUESDAY: Icy fog possible early. Partly sunny. A milder afternoon. HIGH: 47 LOW: 35

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Warmer, but windy. Maybe a shower at NIGHT. HIGH: 61 LOW: 39

ST. PATRICK’S DAY: Increasing clouds. Still mild. A few PM showers? HIGH: 55 LOW: 32

FRIDAY: Sunshine and clouds. Perhaps a few flakes or rain showers. Blustery. HIGH: 42 LOW: 28

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. HIGH: 46 LOW: 28

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Milder and breezy... The first official day of spring! HIGH: 54

