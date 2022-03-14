SNOW ACROSS NORTHERN WISCONSIN TODAY

It’s a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for folks across Northern Wisconsin... A narrow band of snow is developing this morning. We’re expecting this band of snow to impact areas close to highway 8 and highway 64, east into Door County. That’s where 2-5″ of snow may fall, which will cause travel to become rather slippery. In these areas, our severe weather outlook is MODERATE.

Farther south into the Fox Valley only a few flakes are possible, with little to no accumulation. Otherwise, it’s going to be cloudy, but dry across east-central Wisconsin, with highs on either side of 40 degrees.

Later tonight, with any areas where the clouds break open, scattered freezing fog might develop. Some drivers may have to deal with reduced visibility and icy roads early Tuesday morning. The fog should give way to partly sunny skies and highs in the 40s tomorrow afternoon.

Even warmer weather is expected into Wednesday... With a gusty southwest wind, highs will climb well into the 50s, with perhaps our first day in the 60s so far this year!

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: NE 5-15 MPH

TUESDAY: NE/SW 1-10 MPH

TODAY: Snow NORTH of Green Bay... 2-5″ possible. Cloudy, but dry SOUTH. HIGH: 38

TONIGHT: Broken clouds. A few evening flakes? Patchy freezing fog late. LOW: 26

TUESDAY: Icy fog possible early. Partly sunny. A milder afternoon. HIGH: 47 LOW: 35

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Warmer, but windy. Maybe a shower at NIGHT. HIGH: 60 LOW: 38

ST. PATRICK’S DAY: Partly cloudy. Mild and breezy. HIGH: 54 LOW: 32

FRIDAY: Sunshine and clouds. Perhaps a few flakes. Blustery. HIGH: 42 LOW: 28

SATURDAY: Sunny and cool. HIGH: 46 LOW: 28

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Milder and breezy... The first official day of spring! HIGH: 54

