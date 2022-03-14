Advertisement

Report: Packers re-sign ILB Campbell to 5-year deal

Green Bay Packers inside linebacker De'Vondre Campbell (59) looks on during pre-game warm-ups...
Green Bay Packers inside linebacker De'Vondre Campbell (59) looks on during pre-game warm-ups before an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)(Terrance Williams | AP)
By Dave Schroeder
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers found a way to keep All-Pro ILB De’Vondre Campbell, signing last year’s breakout defensive star to a 5-year deal worth $50 million according to SI.com’s Bill Huber (who also contributes to Cover 2).

Campbell was signed as a street free agent last summer, but played his way into All-Pro accolades and now this big contract to stay in Green Bay.

Huber reports Campbell will be paid $16.25 million in Year 1, $21.5 million by the end of Year 2, and $32.25 million through Year 3.

The signing is great for Green Bay’s competitiveness on the field, but adds even further work for the team to meet the salary cap by 3pm on Wednesday afternon.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams runs on the field in the first half of an...
REPORT: Packers WR Davante Adams won’t play on franchise tag
Menasha police squad car (file image)
Missing, endangered Menasha teen found
WIAA Notre Dame wins D2 Title 2022
WIAA’s Girls Basketball State Championships
Superintendent Kelly Casper directed the children into a small bathroom off the nurse’s office....
Attorneys ask court to dismiss false imprisonment charges in Suring strip search case
The Better Business Bureau said lottery sweepstakes scams are still common and effective....
CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: Scammers using local Powerball winners to bait victims into lottery scam

Latest News

Green Bay Packers tackle Billy Turner (77) on the sidelines during an NFL football game against...
Packers release OL Billy Turner
Green Bay Packers' Preston Smith reacts after sacking Minnesota Vikings' Sean Mannion during...
Preston Smith signs contract extension with Packers, Za’Darius Smith released
FILE - Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams runs on the field in the first half of an...
REPORT: Packers WR Davante Adams won’t play on franchise tag
Playoff football at Lambeau Field. Jan. 22, 2022.
Green Bay Packers raise ticket prices $4 to $7 per game