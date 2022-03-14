Advertisement

Preston Smith signs contract extension with Packers, Za’Darius Smith released

Green Bay Packers' Preston Smith reacts after sacking Minnesota Vikings' Sean Mannion during...
Green Bay Packers' Preston Smith reacts after sacking Minnesota Vikings' Sean Mannion during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)(Aaron Gash | AP)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 8:37 AM CDT|Updated: Mar. 14, 2022 at 10:32 AM CDT
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers are announcing major moves Monday with the re-signing of Preston Smith and the release of Za’Darius Smith.

Preston Smith has signed a four-year contract extension with the Packers. The pass rusher posted a photo on Instagram with the caption “Lifer.”

“We are excited to have Preston continue his career with the Packers,” said GM Brian Gutekunst. “Since coming to Green Bay, he has not only contributed with production on the field but has been a great presence in the locker room and a leader for this team.”

The Packers say Smith was the only player in the NFL with 25-plus sacks (49.5), five-plus INTs (five) and four-plus forced fumbles (seven) from 2015-21.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport says the four-year extension is worth $52.5 million in new money. Smith will get $14 million in year one.

The Packers have released pass-rusher Za’Darius Smith to free up salary cap space, breaking up the so-called “Smith Brothers.”

“We want to thank Za’Darius for his contributions to the Packers over the past three seasons,” GM Brian Gutekunst said. “He came in and made an immediate impact on this football team, helping the team win three straight division titles. We want to wish Za’Darius and his family all the best moving forward.”

The team also released OT Billy Turner.

“We want to thank Billy for the big contributions he made to the Packers both on the field as well as in the locker room since signing in 2019,” said Gutekunst. “He is a true professional whose work ethic and leadership were big factors in the team’s success over the last few years. We wish Billy and his family all the best in the future.”

The news comes as WR Davante Adams reportedly has told the Packers he will not play the 2022 season on the franchise tag. The Packers and Adams have until July 15 to reach a long-term deal.

MVP QB Aaron Rodgers will be returning to the team next season, but terms of his contract have not been released.

