Preston Smith signs contract extension with Packers, Za’Darius Smith released

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers are announcing major moves Monday with the re-signing of Preston Smith and the release of Za’Darius Smith.

Preston Smith has signed a four-year contract extension with the Packers. The pass rusher posted a photo on Instagram with the caption “Lifer.”

“We are excited to have Preston continue his career with the Packers,” said GM Brian Gutekunst. “Since coming to Green Bay, he has not only contributed with production on the field but has been a great presence in the locker room and a leader for this team.”

The Packers say Smith was the only player in the NFL with 25-plus sacks (49.5), five-plus INTs (five) and four-plus forced fumbles (seven) from 2015-21.

Preston Smith with this post and the caption “lifer” as he appears to be signing a new contract with the Packers pic.twitter.com/a8QAbGOaj9 — Dave Schroeder (@SchroederWBAY) March 14, 2022

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport says the four-year extension is worth $52.5 million in new money. Smith will get $14 million in year one.

The #Packers have agreed to terms with pass-rusher Preston Smith on a 4-year extension worth $52.5M in new money, source said. He gets over $65M over 5 years in all with a chance to make $71M. He gets $14M in year 1. So, one Smith brother sticks around. pic.twitter.com/uB7ga4XbzX — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 14, 2022

The Packers have released pass-rusher Za’Darius Smith to free up salary cap space, breaking up the so-called “Smith Brothers.”

“We want to thank Za’Darius for his contributions to the Packers over the past three seasons,” GM Brian Gutekunst said. “He came in and made an immediate impact on this football team, helping the team win three straight division titles. We want to wish Za’Darius and his family all the best moving forward.”

The #Packers have released Pro Bowl pass-rusher Za'Darius Smith, source said, adding another top defender to free agency. His cap number of $27.6M in 2022 was never going to work. Now, free — and healthy. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 14, 2022

Za'Darius Smith is still just 29 years old and has 26.0 sacks in his past 33 games. He can be a game-changing pass rusher at his best.



Moreover, because he was released, he will not count towards the compensatory formula. Makes signing him even more alluring to interested teams. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 14, 2022

Cap savings so far for the Packers today:



* Za’Darius Smith (released): $15.75M

* Billy Turner (released): $3.142M

* Preston Smith (extension): $8M (approximately)



Total: $26.892M https://t.co/H3fJX8ipJ6 — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) March 14, 2022

The team also released OT Billy Turner.

“We want to thank Billy for the big contributions he made to the Packers both on the field as well as in the locker room since signing in 2019,” said Gutekunst. “He is a true professional whose work ethic and leadership were big factors in the team’s success over the last few years. We wish Billy and his family all the best in the future.”

This one a little suprising, thought maybe restructure…probably tried https://t.co/jEa1XYfHWo — Chris Roth (@rothchris) March 14, 2022

The news comes as WR Davante Adams reportedly has told the Packers he will not play the 2022 season on the franchise tag. The Packers and Adams have until July 15 to reach a long-term deal.

Get ready for a crazy few days as the Packers need to get under the cap and get as many guys back as possible. They need a long-term extension for Adams https://t.co/22zJ3WU29o — Dave Schroeder (@SchroederWBAY) March 14, 2022

MVP QB Aaron Rodgers will be returning to the team next season, but terms of his contract have not been released.

