Packers release OL Billy Turner

Green Bay Packers tackle Billy Turner (77) on the sidelines during an NFL football game against...
Green Bay Packers tackle Billy Turner (77) on the sidelines during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)(Zach Bolinger | AP)
By Eric Boynton
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 10:50 AM CDT
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers have released offensive lineman Billy Turner in an effort to address their salary cap concerns.

Entering the day Green Bay was just over $43 million dollars over the salary cap. Turner had a cap number of $9.2 million heading into next season, but has a “dead cap” number of $5.8 million dollars. Meaning the Packers save just around $3.4 million dollars in cap space with the move.

“We want to thank Billy for the big contributions he made to the Packers both on the field as well as in the locker room since signing in 2019,” said Gutekunst. “He is a true professional whose work ethic and leadership were big factors in the team’s success over the last few years. We wish Billy and his family all the best in the future.”

Green Bay also parted ways with star pass rusher Za’Darius Smith in an effort to create salary cap space on Monday.

Turner started his time in Green Bay as a guard, but was eventually moved to right tackle. In all turner started 48 games for the Packers, including five postseason contests, after signing as a free agent during the 2019 offseason. The eight year veteran proved to be a valuable leader for an offensive line last season that was shuffled around due to injuries to David Bakhtiari, Elgton Jenkins, and even Turner himself.

