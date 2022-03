GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Menasha Police say a teenage boy they were looking for Monday was found and is safe.

The 13-year-old had been last seen in Menasha early Monday morning. Police said he has ties to the Kimberly area.

Police are only saying that he is safe and thanked the public for their assistance.

