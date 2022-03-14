ICY FOG POSSIBLE TONIGHT... MILDER MID-WEEK TEMPS

As the snow ends north of the Fox Valley this evening, our FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY will conclude. Some areas here have seen as much as 3-6″ of snow! Slippery roads will linger here, and additional problems could develop elsewhere overnight.

Any areas where the clouds break open, scattered freezing fog might develop. Some drivers may have to deal with reduced visibility and icy roads early Tuesday morning. While this won’t be a widespread problem, temperatures will settle into the 20s for lows. So anywhere it turns foggy, roads could become hazardous due to a glaze of ice. Any fog should give way to partly cloudy skies Tuesday afternoon with highs into the upper half of the 40s.

Even warmer weather is expected into Wednesday... with a gusty south wind. Highs will climb well into the 50s, and perhaps even lower 60s for some. It may end up being the warmest day of 2022 so far. We will see more cloud cover compared to Tuesday, but the day will be dry. Clouds will increase and thicken Thursday as a storm system develops to our southwest.

This system could potentially impact Northeast Wisconsin on Friday with rain and/or snow. There is some guidance bringing several inches of snow accumulation with this system, but at this time, those appear to be more outliers versus the general consensus. Still... the system bears watching, and we’ll continue to keep you posted as we narrow down the forecast. Stay tuned!

WIND FORECAST:

TUESDAY: N/SW 1-10 MPH

WEDNESDAY: S 10-20+ MPH

TONIGHT: Northern flakes ending with broken clouds. Patchy freezing fog? LOW: 26

TUESDAY: Icy fog possible early, then sun and clouds. A milder afternoon. HIGH: 47 LOW: 35

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Warmer, but windy. HIGH: 61 LOW: 39

ST. PATRICK’S DAY: Still mild with increasing/thickening clouds. Stray PM shower? HIGH: 55 LOW: 32

FRIDAY: More clouds than sun. Cooler with spotty rain/snow. HIGH: 42 LOW: 28

SATURDAY: Slightly milder with a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 46 LOW: 29

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and milder... The first official day of spring! HIGH: 54 LOW: 35

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with PM showers developing. Higher chances at NIGHT. HIGH: 55

