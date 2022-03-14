Green Bay receive WNIT at-large bid

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Phoenix are on their way to the postseason after receiving an at-large bid to the Women’s NIT.

It will be the program’s sixth time playing in the tournament and first since the 2018-19 season. Green Bay was eliminated last week from the Horizon League tournament by Cleveland State in the semifinals.

The field consists of 30 automatic qualifiers, who were a conference’s highest finishing team to not be picked for the NCAA tournament. Leaving 34 spots for at-large teams, including the Phoenix.

Green Bay will learn their opponent at 1 p.m. on Monday.

