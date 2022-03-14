Advertisement

Green Bay receive WNIT at-large bid

Phoenix women's basketball coach Kevin Borseth during Green Bay's game against Milwaukee.
Phoenix women's basketball coach Kevin Borseth during Green Bay's game against Milwaukee.(WBAY-TV)
By Eric Boynton
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 9:53 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Phoenix are on their way to the postseason after receiving an at-large bid to the Women’s NIT.

It will be the program’s sixth time playing in the tournament and first since the 2018-19 season. Green Bay was eliminated last week from the Horizon League tournament by Cleveland State in the semifinals.

The field consists of 30 automatic qualifiers, who were a conference’s highest finishing team to not be picked for the NCAA tournament. Leaving 34 spots for at-large teams, including the Phoenix.

Green Bay will learn their opponent at 1 p.m. on Monday.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Booking photos of Danika A, Viasana, 32, and Carl James Breneman, 36.
Meth and mail: Investigators find drugs, hundreds of pieces of stolen mail after traffic stop
Mark Lindsdau
Missing Antigo man found dead after crash
Sign outside Green Bay West High School
Police: Suspect threatened shooting at Green Bay school
Vehicle crashes into Green Bay streetlight, police advise public to avoid area
Vehicle crashes into Green Bay streetlight, police advise public to avoid area
Incoming Fire Chief Kristin Crowley is a 22-year veteran of the Los Angeles Fire Dept.
Green Bay native named Los Angeles fire chief

Latest News

Marquette head coach Shaka Smart gestures from the sideline during the first half of an NCAA...
Marquette receives at-large bid, set to face North Carolina
WIAA
WIAA GIRLS BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIPS 2022
Neenah Basketball
BBB SECTIONAL FINALS
NOTRE DAME WINS STATE
GBB D1 & D2 GIRLS BASKETBALL STATE CHAMPIONSHIP