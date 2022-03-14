Advertisement

Former San José State trainer accused of sexually assaulting female student-athletes, DOJ says

According to the Department of Justice, Scott Shaw is accused of inappropriately touching at...
According to the Department of Justice, Scott Shaw is accused of inappropriately touching at least four women without their consent under the guise of treating them for their injuries.(MGN)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 10:20 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN JOSE, Calif. (Gray News) – The former director of sports medicine and athletic trainer at San José State University is facing charges in connection with accusations he sexually assaulted female student-athletes.

According to the Department of Justice, Scott Shaw is accused of inappropriately touching at least four women without their consent under the guise of treating them for their injuries.

The DOJ said Shaw is accused of touching the student-athlete’s breasts and buttocks between 2017 and 2020.

Shaw faces a maximum of six years in prison if convicted of all counts.

San José State University released the following statement in response to the allegations:

San José State University continues to be grateful for the student-athletes who came forward to share their painful stories. Their bravery and resilience are commendable, and we hope that with the charges today, they are one step closer to justice.

The federal charges come after earlier allegations of sexual assault filed by more than a dozen female swimmers who accused Shaw of inappropriately touching them during physical therapy from 2006 to 2009, when the university investigated and cleared Shaw of all wrongdoing. He denied misconduct, and no criminal charges were filed against him.

The school launched a second investigation in 2019 after swimming coach Sage Hopkins alerted school officials of more alleged misconduct.

Shaw resigned in 2020, and fallout from the growing scandal prompted university President Mary Papazian and athletic director Marie Tuite to resign in 2021 after federal prosecutors found that the university had failed to adequately respond to reports of sexual misconduct against Shaw even though complaints had been reported for years.

San José State agreed to pay $1.6 million to 13 female student-athletes as part of a settlement announced in September 2021 between the university, the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of California.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Most Read

FILE - Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams runs on the field in the first half of an...
REPORT: Packers WR Davante Adams won’t play on franchise tag
Menasha police squad car (file image)
Missing, endangered Menasha teen found
Superintendent Kelly Casper directed the children into a small bathroom off the nurse’s office....
Attorneys ask court to dismiss false imprisonment charges in Suring strip search case
Green Bay Packers' Preston Smith reacts after sacking Minnesota Vikings' Sean Mannion during...
Preston Smith signs contract extension with Packers, Za’Darius Smith released
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
COVID-19 in WISCONSIN: Only 55 new cases in the past day

Latest News

A suspect has been arrested after recent shootings of homeless people in New York City and...
Man suspected of stalking, killing homeless people arrested
A 20-year-old was killed when a loose mattress flew off a pickup truck and caused a deadly...
20-year-old driver killed after loose mattress falls off pickup truck, hits her car
Area zoos say their taking steps to protect resident birds from Avian Flu
NEW Zoo moves some birds indoors after avian flu confirmed in Wisconsin
White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Tuesday that President Joe Biden will travel to...
Psaki: Biden traveling to Brussels to discuss Ukraine
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks in the Cross Hall of the White House, Feb. 25, 2022, in...
White House: Biden will travel to Europe for Ukraine talks