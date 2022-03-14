Advertisement

Dolly Parton withdraws name from Rock & Roll Hall of Fame consideration

Dolly Parton said she wanted to be withdrawn from consideration into the Rock & Roll Hall of...
Dolly Parton said she wanted to be withdrawn from consideration into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.(Eva Rinaldi / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By Paige Hill and Gray News Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 10:57 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - Dolly Parton announced Monday she was withdrawing her name from consideration for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

The country music icon was first nominated to enter the hall of fame at the beginning of February with several other musicians, including Eminem, Eurythmics and Rage Against the Machine. Parton was ranked fourth in the fan vote as of Monday.

Parton posted that while she was “extremely flattered and grateful” to be nominated, she did not feel that she earned the right to be in the running.

“I do not want votes to be split because of me, so I must respectfully bow out,” Parton said. “I do hope that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame will understand and be willing to consider me again - if I’m ever worthy.”

She also announced a new venture in the post, teasing an upcoming rock ‘n’ roll album that would be released at “some point in the future.” Parton also said that her husband, Carl Dean, was a rock ‘n’ roll “freak” that always encouraged her to record the album.

Although she withdrew her nomination, she wished the other nominees good luck.

Copyright 2022 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams runs on the field in the first half of an...
REPORT: Packers WR Davante Adams won’t play on franchise tag
Menasha police squad car (file image)
Missing, endangered Menasha teen found
Superintendent Kelly Casper directed the children into a small bathroom off the nurse’s office....
Attorneys ask court to dismiss false imprisonment charges in Suring strip search case
Green Bay Packers' Preston Smith reacts after sacking Minnesota Vikings' Sean Mannion during...
Preston Smith signs contract extension with Packers, Za’Darius Smith released
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
COVID-19 in WISCONSIN: Only 55 new cases in the past day

Latest News

A suspect has been arrested after recent shootings of homeless people in New York City and...
Man suspected of stalking, killing homeless people arrested
A 20-year-old was killed when a loose mattress flew off a pickup truck and caused a deadly...
20-year-old driver killed after loose mattress falls off pickup truck, hits her car
Area zoos say their taking steps to protect resident birds from Avian Flu
NEW Zoo moves some birds indoors after avian flu confirmed in Wisconsin
White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Tuesday that President Joe Biden will travel to...
Psaki: Biden traveling to Brussels to discuss Ukraine
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks in the Cross Hall of the White House, Feb. 25, 2022, in...
White House: Biden will travel to Europe for Ukraine talks