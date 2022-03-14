COVID-19 in WISCONSIN: Only 55 new cases in the past day

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported just 55 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the last 24-hour period. Since Friday, the state had a net increase of 643 cases, meaning the state averaged just under 300 cases per day over the weekend. That helped the 7-day average fall again to 341 cases per day. The positivity rate fell below 3.0% to 2.9% on Monday. That’s the percentage of all tests coming back positive for the COVID-19 virus.

Eleven of the 20 Wisconsin counties we’re following had single-digit increases in new cases, despite Monday’s report covering three days (the DHS doesn’t publish numbers on weekends). Another 5 counties reported no new cases over the past 3 days, but three of these reported COVID-19 deaths. County case and death totals are listed at the end of this article.

Wisconsin continues to average 10 deaths per day, the same as Friday. In the largest increase reported over a weekend in the past 5 weeks, the death toll rose by 48 since the last report three days ago but it says no death reports were received in the past 24 hours. Since Friday, death reports were submitted by Door (2), Green Lake, Kewaunee, Langlade, Oconto and Outagamie (2) counties.

A total of 48 people were admitted to hospitals for COVID-19 treatment since Friday’s report, the lowest cumulative total over a weekend since at least September of 2020, a year-and-a-half ago.

Taking discharges and deaths into account, Wisconsin has 65 fewer people in hospitals than three days ago and the COVID-19 patient population is below 300 for the first time since the end of July last year. There are 2 fewer patients in ICUs statewide compared to Friday, the fewest since July 22, 2021.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) says there are 248 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, with 53 in intensive care. Northeast health care region hospitals have 32 of those patients, with 5 in ICU -- 6 fewer patients in hospitals and 2 fewer in ICU since Friday. Fox Valley hospitals are treating 12 of the patients, 3 fewer than Friday, and are back to having no COVID-19 patients in ICU.

We are on the eve of the 15th of the month, when the state normally releases its side-by-side comparison of vaccinated and unvaccinated cases, hospitalizations, and deaths from the month before. However, citing technical issues with its data, the DHS still hasn’t released January’s comparison -- when cases were at an all-time high due to the highly-contagious omicron virus. We don’t know if we will get a monthly update for February tomorrow. Watch this space.

The DHS reports the second-lowest number of COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered last week, with 18,839 doses. This number will change as vaccinators’ reports are still coming in, but only the first week of vaccinations in December 2020 was lower. Last week would have taken the lowest spot if it weren’t for booster shots. Wisconsin is nearing one-third of its population getting a booster, which is more than half of the 60.6% of Wisconsinites that’s completed their one- or two-dose vaccine series. That’s out of 64.0% of the state population that received at least one dose of vaccine.

Monday’s Vaccinations by Age Group (and change since last report)

5 to 11: 26.8% received vaccine (+0.0)/23.6% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

12 to 17: 61.0% received vaccine (+0.0)/57.2% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

18 to 24: 59.7% received vaccine (+0.0)/54.1% completed vaccinations (+0.1)

25 to 34: 63.8% received vaccine (+0.0)/59.1% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

35 to 44: 69.0% received vaccine (+0.0)/65.4% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

45 to 54: 71.5% received vaccine (+0.0)/68.5% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

55 to 64: 78.0% received vaccine (+0.0)/75.3% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

65 and up: 85.6% received vaccine (+0.0)/82.3% completed vaccinations (-0.1)

Monday’s Vaccinations by County Population (and change since last report)

In our update to vaccinations by county, only two counties saw increases in the percentage of residents getting their first shot or completing their vaccinations. Another two counties had their vaccination rates revised.

County (Population)

(Health region) % of population

with at least 1 dose % of population

completed series Brown (264,542) (NE) 65.5% 62.6% Calumet (50,089) (FV) 56.8% 54.5% Dodge (87,839) 52.4% 50.1% Door (27,668) (NE) 78.5% (-0.1) 74.3% Florence (4,295) (NE) 52.6% (+0.1) 49.9% Fond du Lac (103,403) (SE) 55.7% 53.0% Forest (9,004) 52.6% (-0.1) 49.8% Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 57.3% 54.5% Kewaunee (20,434) (NE) 52.5% 50.9% Langlade (19,189) 53.8% 51.5% Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 60.4% 58.0% Marinette (40,350) (NE) 53.2% 50.8% Menominee (4,556) (FV) 80.2% 76.3% (+0.1) Oconto (37,930) (NE) 52.8% 50.9% Outagamie (187,885) (FV) 64.1% 61.2% Shawano (40,899) (FV) 47.7% 45.9% Sheboygan (115,340) (SE) 62.8% 60.0% Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 55.4% 53.3% Waushara (24,443) (FV) 45.9% 43.8% Winnebago (171,907) (FV) 62.1% 59.0% NORTHEAST REGION (474,200) (NE) 297,434 (62.7%, +0.1) 284,603 (60.0%, +0.1) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,682) (FV) 329,265 (59.9%) 314,363 (57.2%, +0.1) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 3,733,644 (64.0%) 3,532,243 (60.6%, +0.1)

To find free COVID-19 vaccination sites near you, text your ZIP Code to 438829. Visit wbay.com/vaccine for a list of health care organizations offering vaccine shots.

MONDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS* (boldface indicates change in cases or deaths since the last report) **

Brown – 69,762 cases (+13) (392 deaths)

Calumet – 11,473 cases (+2) (95 deaths)

Dickinson (Mich.)* - 4,982 cases (cases revised -2 by state) (85 deaths)

Dodge – 24,282 cases (+7) (277 deaths)

Door – 6,556 cases (+0) (57 deaths) (+2)

Florence - 807 cases (cases revised -1 by state) (16 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 29,284 cases (+6) (234 deaths)

Forest - 2,425 cases (46 deaths)

Gogebic (Mich.)* - 2,721 cases (39 deaths)

Green Lake - 4,166 cases (+0) (52 deaths) (+1)

Iron (Mich.)* – 2,303 cases (+4) (70 deaths)

Kewaunee – 4,546 cases (+0) (41 deaths) (+1)

Langlade - 4,862 cases (+3) (65 deaths) (+1)

Manitowoc – 17,215 cases (+6) (155 deaths)

Marinette - 9,628 cases (+9) (98 deaths)

Menominee (Mich.)* - 3,879 cases (+3) (60 deaths)

Menominee – 1,840 (13 deaths)

Oconto – 9,294 cases (+2) (89 deaths) (+1)

Outagamie – 42,198 cases (+13) (334 deaths) (+2)

Shawano – 9,714 cases (+9) (123 deaths)

Sheboygan – 29,293 cases (+10) (257 deaths)

Waupaca – 11,274 cases (+5) (193 deaths)

Waushara – 4,963 cases (+2) (67 deaths)

Winnebago – 43,617 cases (+25) (324 deaths)

* You can find cases and deaths for all 72 Wisconsin counties on the DHS County Data website. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Wisconsin Hospital Association publishes updates Mondays through Fridays. Michigan Department of Health updates information on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

** Cases and deaths are from state COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The Wisconsin DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

