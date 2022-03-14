Advertisement

Cost of crude oil down, but uncertainty remains at the gas pump

By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 11:08 AM CDT
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The price of crude oil has dipped, temporarily halting the surge in gas prices.

The cost of crude oil dropped from $123 per barrel to below $110 per barrel.

“If this trend holds, it may remove some of the extreme upward price pressure consumers have found at the pump, but not all,” reads a statement from AAA. “The national average price of a gallon of gas hit $4.33 on Friday, March 11, before falling a penny and holding throughout the weekend and Monday at $4.32.”

We’re far from out of the woods when it comes to high prices at the pump.

“It bears reminding that the cost of oil accounts for about 50% of what drivers pay at the pump,” said Nick Jarmusz, director of public affairs for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “This war is roiling an already tight global oil market and making it hard to determine if we are near a peak for pump prices, or if they keep grinding higher. It all depends on the direction of oil prices.”

Gas demand and reduction in supply contribute to the rising cost at the pump.

On Monday, the average price for a gallon of gas hit $4.32. That’s $1.47 more than a year ago.

On Monday, Green Bay’s average price for a gallon of gas was $4.081. Appleton hit $3.952.

