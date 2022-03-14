Advertisement

City governments worry about high gas prices, too

Cities are frequently responsible for fueling numerous departments, including public works, police and parks & recreation.
By Kailin Schumacher
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WBAY) - The mayor of Kaukauna admits city officials are a little nervous about their budget and what might have to happen if gas prices stay high for a long time.

In Kaukauna, the city is responsible for gas for the school district, police department, fire department, public works vehicles, parks department and other fleets.

“Officers usually fill up on a daily basis, sometimes more depending on how much they are running around,” Assistant Police Chief Brad Sanderfoot said.

Unfortunately today the city doesn’t have a money cushion for higher gas prices because it felt their budget plan always kept them in the clear.

“When we budget we usually take an average of the last 10 years and then bump it up 10% just to give it a little bit of fluff just in case there is a price increase like this,” Mayor Tony Penterman said. “But we’re really hoping that the prices go down soon that that the budget doesn’t take the big of a hit.”

The mayor says summer projects could be cut if gas prices don’t change -- or worse, taxes could be raised.

“We really can’t cut what we’re doing, so we really are just going to have to take that hit and increase our gas tax,” Penterman said.

He’s hoping gas prices will settle down soon -- or that it doesn’t snow, so the city can save the money it would have to spend on snow plowing.

Kaukauna's mayor says summer projects could be cut if gas prices don’t change.

