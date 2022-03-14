Advertisement

Bay Beach bobcat dies after battle with kidney disease

Dick Resch and Family Learning and Conservation Center at Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary in Green...
Dick Resch and Family Learning and Conservation Center at Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary in Green Bay (WBAY photo)(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 5:45 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A beloved bobcat at the Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary has died.

“With a very heavy heart, Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary announces that our dear Bob the bobcat has passed away. He was battling the end stages of kidney disease and was comfortable as possible with the help of our veterinarians,” reads a post on the sanctuary’s Facebook page.

Bob had been at the sanctuary since 2004. He had been kept as an illegal pet in Missouri before landing at Bay Beach. He became a companion to bobcat Puc.

“He also changed the way we did positive reinforcement operant conditioning. He warmed all our hearts with his kitty cry, showed his toughness, and was a comfort many times to our animal care staff. We will truly and absolutely miss him,” says the sanctuary.

Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary is a nonprofit that cares for orphaned and injured animals.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams runs on the field in the first half of an...
REPORT: Packers WR Davante Adams won’t play on franchise tag
Menasha police squad car (file image)
Missing, endangered Menasha teen found
Superintendent Kelly Casper directed the children into a small bathroom off the nurse’s office....
Attorneys ask court to dismiss false imprisonment charges in Suring strip search case
Green Bay Packers' Preston Smith reacts after sacking Minnesota Vikings' Sean Mannion during...
Preston Smith signs contract extension with Packers, Za’Darius Smith released
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
COVID-19 in WISCONSIN: Only 55 new cases in the past day

Latest News

March 15 Birthday Club
March 15 Birthday Club
March 14 Birthday Club
March 14 Birthday Club
Marista Fraley and Camille Dinka are co-candidates for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Students...
Neenah Krav Maga self-defense seminar helps Leukemia & Lymphoma Society
Rick's Toybox donations to Ukraine