Bay Beach bobcat dies after battle with kidney disease

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A beloved bobcat at the Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary has died.

“With a very heavy heart, Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary announces that our dear Bob the bobcat has passed away. He was battling the end stages of kidney disease and was comfortable as possible with the help of our veterinarians,” reads a post on the sanctuary’s Facebook page.

Bob had been at the sanctuary since 2004. He had been kept as an illegal pet in Missouri before landing at Bay Beach. He became a companion to bobcat Puc.

“He also changed the way we did positive reinforcement operant conditioning. He warmed all our hearts with his kitty cry, showed his toughness, and was a comfort many times to our animal care staff. We will truly and absolutely miss him,” says the sanctuary.

Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary is a nonprofit that cares for orphaned and injured animals.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.