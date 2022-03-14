Advertisement

Badgers earn a three seed, play in Milwaukee

Wisconsin's Johnny Davis (1) shoots against Rutgers' Caleb McConnell (22) during the second...
Wisconsin's Johnny Davis (1) shoots against Rutgers' Caleb McConnell (22) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Madison, Wis. Davis is The Associated Press player of the year in the Big Ten Conference, announced Tuesday, March 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Andy Manis, FIle)(Andy Manis | AP)
By Eric Boynton
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Badgers won’t have to go far to start what they hope will be a run to the Final Four.

On Sunday, the Big Ten regular season co-champions learned they will be a three seed in the Midwest Regional. The Badgers will take on Colgate in the first round at Fiserv Forum on Friday. The winner between the Raiders and Badgers will play either LSU or Iowa State on Sunday for the right to head to the regional site in Chicago.

The Badgers has faced Colgate just once before with UW earning a 68-41 win over the Raiders back in 2011. Wisconsin is also 2-0 against Patriot League opponents in the NCAA Tournament. Knocking off Bucknell 71-62 in 2005 and American ,75-35, in 2014. The last game was also in Milwaukee.

It’s Wisconsin’s 26th overall appearance i the Big Dance. Making them one of just five programs to appear in 22 of the last 23 NCAA tournaments.

