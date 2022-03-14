Advertisement

“Bach meets Bon Jovi”: Dallas String Quartet visits Action 2 News This Morning

By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 6:43 AM CDT
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Members of the Dallas String Quartet joined Action 2 News This Morning ahead of their performance at the Weidner Center.

The DSQ is described as “Bach meets Bon Jovi.” They are classically trained and perform classical and pop music hits. DSQ recently performed at the wedding of music superstars Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton.

The Brown County Civic Music Association is hosting DSQ at the Weidner Center at 7:30 p.m. Monday. Tickets will be available at the door. It’s $25 for adults and $10 for students.

CLICK HERE to learn more about DSQ.

