Arkansas firefighters help to save a man’s life while at Pierce Manufacturing

FOX CROSSING, Wis. (WBAY) - Three firefighter paramedics from Arkansas unexpectedly had to put their emergency medical skills to work while visiting Northeast Wisconsin last month. Their effort, proved to be lifesaving.

“I’m doing fantastic, especially considering the way we met back on Wednesday the 23rd of February,” says Mike Lyle in a YouTube video.

It’s a face, a voice, and a prognosis Springdale, AR Fire Chief Blake Holte, Assistant Chief Jim Vaughan and Captain James Kehrli were so excited to see and hear. According to Capt. Kehrli, “We just get that video back from him, doing super good and a lot better than what I had thought. Outta the hospital, looking like nothing had happened that was super cool.”

The three were at Pierce Manufacturing, late last month, for a pre-construction meeting, for their department’s new fire engine when they overhead a call for the facility’s Emergency Response Team -- there was a medical emergency in the building.

“We just kind of all looked at each other and said, yeah, we should probably go and see if they need some help and so we did that,” says Chief Holte.

All paramedics, the three joined a team of people and helped to perform CPR on Mike Lyle, Pierce’s director of manufacturing, for more than 20 minutes. They also worked with an AED to shock Lyle about a half dozen times. The team work on Lyle had him breathing by the time an ambulance arrived.

Chief Holte says, “We kind of hung with the process and provided extra hands all the way until they got loaded into the back of the ambulance and they were on their way to the hospital and we went back to work on our fire truck.”

After flying home the next day, they wondered how Lyle was doing, learning last week, through a video he sent for them to Springdale, where he said, “You are absolute heroes and your grit and determination is certainly not lost on me.”

Lyle is home and out of the hospital recovering. It’s news the Springdale crew is so happy to heard. Asst. Chief Jim Vaughan adds, “I think our payment is knowing that he’s doing well. He’s with his family and hopefully they’ll correct whatever that issue was that caused that ailment. He’s still a vibrant individual that still out enjoying life.”

The Springdale Fire Department truck is expected to be completed by Pierce this fall. The chief, assistant chief, and captain all hope to be here when it comes off the line for obvious reasons.

Mike Lyle wants to see them too. He says, “I can’t wait for the time when I get to shake your hands and see you face to face. You better be careful, because I’m likely to give you the biggest bear hug I can.”

The Arkansas firefighters were at Pierce for a pre-construction meeting regarding their department's new fire engine.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.