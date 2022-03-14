Advertisement

3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Ingenuity racks up the miles

By Brad Spakowitz and WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - We’re no name droppers, but a friend of mine, Brad Spakowitz -- you know him as the severe weather specialist for First Alert Weather at WBAY and a science nerd -- wants to wish a certain famous someone a happy birthday. It’s not billionaire space tourism pioneer Jeff Bezos or Saturday Night Live comedian and actor Pete Davidson, but they are mentioned here, too. But again, we’re no name droppers.

And have you heard from our friend Ingenuity, the helicopter on Mars? Our friend’s no quitter. Brad has an update after Ingenuity’s 21st flight on the Red Planet (named after Mars, the Roman God of War, BTW). Brad checks Ingenuity’s odometer and looks at the helicopter’s and Perseverance rover’s next mission to investigate an ancient river.

And check out the video of not one, not two, but three dust devils crossing the landscape on Mars. It’s summer there, after all.

It’s a celebrity-filled 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES with Brad Spakowitz.

