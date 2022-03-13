WIAA Boys Sectional Finals

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) -

In Division 1, Neenah is headed to the WIAA State Tournament after a 62-47 win over Eau Claire Memorial.

De Pere was eliminated from the chase with a sectional final loss to Menomonee Falls 74-70.

In D2, Ashwaubenon beat Nicolet 92-71.

Brillion is headed to state after a 39-38 win over Freedom in Division 3.

Roncalli will also compete in Madison in D4 after a 52-45 victory over Iola-Scandinavia.

In D5, Gibraltar got the win over Columbus Catholic 55-49.

