WIAA Boys Sectional Finals

Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 11:48 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
In Division 1, Neenah is headed to the WIAA State Tournament after a 62-47 win over Eau Claire Memorial.
De Pere was eliminated from the chase with a sectional final loss to Menomonee Falls 74-70.
In D2, Ashwaubenon beat Nicolet 92-71.
Brillion is headed to state after a 39-38 win over Freedom in Division 3.
Roncalli will also compete in Madison in D4 after a 52-45 victory over Iola-Scandinavia.
In D5, Gibraltar got the win over Columbus Catholic 55-49.
