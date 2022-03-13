Advertisement

WIAA Boys Sectional Finals

By Adriana Torres
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 11:48 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) -

In Division 1, Neenah is headed to the WIAA State Tournament after a 62-47 win over Eau Claire Memorial.

De Pere was eliminated from the chase with a sectional final loss to Menomonee Falls 74-70.

In D2, Ashwaubenon beat Nicolet 92-71.

Brillion is headed to state after a 39-38 win over Freedom in Division 3.

Roncalli will also compete in Madison in D4 after a 52-45 victory over Iola-Scandinavia.

In D5, Gibraltar got the win over Columbus Catholic 55-49.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Booking photos of Danika A, Viasana, 32, and Carl James Breneman, 36.
Meth and mail: Investigators find drugs, hundreds of pieces of stolen mail after traffic stop
Mark Lindsdau
Missing Antigo man found dead after crash
Sign outside Green Bay West High School
Police: Suspect threatened shooting at Green Bay school
Incoming Fire Chief Kristin Crowley is a 22-year veteran of the Los Angeles Fire Dept.
Green Bay native named Los Angeles fire chief
OSHA
Appleton company cited twice in six months for fall hazards

Latest News

Neenah Basketball
BBB SECTIONAL FINALS
WIAA Notre Dame wins D2 Title 2022
WIAA’s Girls Basketball State Championships
Appleton East's Emily La Chapelle at the 2022 State Semifinals
Appleton East, Notre Dame advance to State Championships
Neenah, De Pere, and Ashwaubenon are a step closer to the Kohl Center after wins in the...
Neenah wins a thriller, De Pere & Ashwaubenon advance