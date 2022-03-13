Advertisement

Vehicle crashes into Green Bay streetlight, police advise public to avoid area

Vehicle crashes into Green Bay streetlight, police advise public to avoid area
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 6:32 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Police Department advised the public to avoid the 800 block of Shawano Avenue Saturday evening.

A vehicle struck a streetlight and utility pole before 5:30 p.m., according to Wisconsin Public Service (WPS) Senior Communications Specialist Matthew Cullen.

WPS crews are working to replace the streetlight and utility pole near the intersection of Shawano Avenue and Antoinette Street.

According to police, Cars require a detour for four hours, until roughly 10:15 p.m.

Authorities ask those headed for Shawano Avenue to use Dousman Street and Mason Street instead.

Cullen said electric service was not impacted.

Vehicle crashes into Green Bay streetlight, police advise public to avoid area
Vehicle crashes into Green Bay streetlight, police advise public to avoid area(WBAY)
Vehicle crashes into Green Bay streetlight, police advise public to avoid area
Vehicle crashes into Green Bay streetlight, police advise public to avoid area(WBAY)

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Booking photos of Danika A, Viasana, 32, and Carl James Breneman, 36.
Meth and mail: Investigators find drugs, hundreds of pieces of stolen mail after traffic stop
Mark Lindsdau
Missing Antigo man found dead after crash
Sign outside Green Bay West High School
Police: Suspect threatened shooting at Green Bay school
Incoming Fire Chief Kristin Crowley is a 22-year veteran of the Los Angeles Fire Dept.
Green Bay native named Los Angeles fire chief
OSHA
Appleton company cited twice in six months for fall hazards

Latest News

Police tape.
Sheboygan police investigating stabbing, 62-year-old male suspect arrested
The Better Business Bureau said lottery sweepstakes scams are still common and effective....
CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: Scammers using local Powerball winners to bait victims into lottery scam
WIAA
WIAA GIRLS BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIPS 2022
Neenah Basketball
BBB SECTIONAL FINALS
NOTRE DAME WINS STATE
GBB D1 & D2 GIRLS BASKETBALL STATE CHAMPIONSHIP