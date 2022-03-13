GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Police Department advised the public to avoid the 800 block of Shawano Avenue Saturday evening.

A vehicle struck a streetlight and utility pole before 5:30 p.m., according to Wisconsin Public Service (WPS) Senior Communications Specialist Matthew Cullen.

WPS crews are working to replace the streetlight and utility pole near the intersection of Shawano Avenue and Antoinette Street.

According to police, Cars require a detour for four hours, until roughly 10:15 p.m.

Authorities ask those headed for Shawano Avenue to use Dousman Street and Mason Street instead.

Cullen said electric service was not impacted.

Vehicle crashes into Green Bay streetlight, police advise public to avoid area (WBAY)

