SOME SUNSHINE TODAY, WITH A BRISK WEST WIND

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Steve Beylon
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 7:19 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Last night’s snow is giving way to some sunshine today. With the energy of that strengthening March sun, road conditions will gradually improve. Later this afternoon, we’ll have sunny to partly sunny skies, with most high temperatures in the 40s. Some folks in the Northwoods will get stuck in the 30s. Either way, temperatures will be warmer compared to what we felt yesterday. However, count on a brisk west wind, which will give us a slight wind chill factor.

Clouds will thicken up across the area tonight. A disturbance moving through the region will bring us a narrow band of accumulating snow tomorrow. It looks like Monday’s snow will be mainly from Green Bay and to the NORTH. Within this slender stripe of accumulating snow, 1-4″ may fall, causing slippery travel once again. Many areas SOUTH of Green Bay, will see little to no snowfall tomorrow.... So Monday’s snow will truly be the story of the “haves” and the “have nots”.

Later this week, we’re expecting a big warm up with some major melting. High temperatures may soar to near 60 degrees on Wednesday, thanks to a gusty southwest wind. Temperatures will trend back down into next weekend, with a chance of wintry mixed precipitation.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: SW/W 10-20+ MPH

MONDAY: E/NE 5-15 MPH

TODAY: Partly cloudy. Cool and brisk. Slippery roads early. HIGH: 42

TONIGHT: Clouds increase. Cold, but calm. A few late flurries. LOW: 26

MONDAY: Snow develops, especially NORTH... 1-4″ possible. HIGH: 38 LOW: 25

TUESDAY: Patchy freezing fog, then sunshine. A milder afternoon. HIGH: 47 LOW: 35

WEDNESDAY: Filtered sun and clouds. Quite mild, but windy. HIGH: 60 LOW: 39

ST. PATRICK’S DAY: Early showers, then partly sunny. HIGH: 53 LOW: 30

FRIDAY: Clouds thicken. A chance of a wintry mix SOUTH. HIGH: 42 LOW: 32

SATURDAY: A chance of a wintry mix, then clearing skies. HIGH: 44

