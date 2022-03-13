Sheboygan police investigating stabbing, 62-year-old male suspect arrested
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 9:35 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - Sheboygan Police received a report of a stabbing in a north side home around 4:12 a.m. Sunday.
According to police, two brothers were fighting when one of them was stabbed in the hand and shoulder. The victim received medical attention on scene and was transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
A 62-year-old Sheboygan man was arrested. He’s facing charges of 2nd Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety.
Sheboygan Police said there is no danger to the public.
