Sheboygan police investigating stabbing, 62-year-old male suspect arrested

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - Sheboygan Police received a report of a stabbing in a north side home around 4:12 a.m. Sunday.

According to police, two brothers were fighting when one of them was stabbed in the hand and shoulder. The victim received medical attention on scene and was transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A 62-year-old Sheboygan man was arrested. He’s facing charges of 2nd Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety.

Sheboygan Police said there is no danger to the public.

