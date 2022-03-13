Advertisement

Sheboygan police investigating stabbing, 62-year-old male suspect arrested

Police tape.
Police tape.(AP GraphicsBank)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 9:35 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - Sheboygan Police received a report of a stabbing in a north side home around 4:12 a.m. Sunday.

According to police, two brothers were fighting when one of them was stabbed in the hand and shoulder. The victim received medical attention on scene and was transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A 62-year-old Sheboygan man was arrested. He’s facing charges of 2nd Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety.

Sheboygan Police said there is no danger to the public.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Booking photos of Danika A, Viasana, 32, and Carl James Breneman, 36.
Meth and mail: Investigators find drugs, hundreds of pieces of stolen mail after traffic stop
Mark Lindsdau
Missing Antigo man found dead after crash
Sign outside Green Bay West High School
Police: Suspect threatened shooting at Green Bay school
Incoming Fire Chief Kristin Crowley is a 22-year veteran of the Los Angeles Fire Dept.
Green Bay native named Los Angeles fire chief
OSHA
Appleton company cited twice in six months for fall hazards

Latest News

The Better Business Bureau said lottery sweepstakes scams are still common and effective....
CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: Scammers using local Powerball winners to bait victims into lottery scam
WIAA
WIAA GIRLS BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIPS 2022
Neenah Basketball
BBB SECTIONAL FINALS
NOTRE DAME WINS STATE
GBB D1 & D2 GIRLS BASKETBALL STATE CHAMPIONSHIP