Platteville fish dealer convicted of selling invasive carp

DNR officials survey fish captured during an invasive carp removal effort in the Mississippi...
DNR officials survey fish captured during an invasive carp removal effort in the Mississippi River near La Crosse, Wis. in October 2021.(Minnesota Department of Natural Resources)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 1:53 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) - A wholesale fish dealer from Platteville has been convicted of illegally selling invasive carp in Wisconsin.

Ping Li is the co-owner and sole operator of Li Fish Farm. He was convicted in of two misdemeanor crimes and 17 forfeiture violations under a plea deal.

Li was ordered to pay more than $13,000 in penalties, according to the Department of Natural Resources.

It was the state’s first case involving illegal sale of bighead, grass and silver carp.

It’s illegal to possess Asian carp in Wisconsin unless the fish have been gutted or the gills are severed.

