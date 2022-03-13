Neenah Krav Maga self-defense seminar helps Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - The fight against cancer hit a Krav Maga gym in Neenah on Sunday, March 13. As two local high school seniors help raise self-confidence and funds for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

“They’re going off to college so, you’re going to a new city, going to somewhere you’re unfamiliar with,” Joel Ellenbecker, owner and chief instructor at Fortitude Krav Maga, said. “Even just a little bit of training, something in your back pocket so that if something bad happens you know what to do, I think is extremely valuable.”

Marista Fraley and Camille Dinka are co-candidates for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Students of the Year Award. Fraley, a senior at Neenah High School, is heading to the University of Iowa. Dinka, a senior at St. Mary’s Catholic High School, will be at the University of Utah come fall. Spearheading the self-defense seminar at Fortitude Krav Maga, the two girls trained alongside a dozen female fighters.

Some of the main Krav Maga principles include training from a position of disadvantage, attacking vulnerable areas, and having the mindset to never give up. Something in common with the fight against leukemia and lymphoma.

“I lost my great aunt to lymphoma in the middle of 2020,” Fraley shared. “Obviously, it was very hard on my family, and I know it’s very difficult for everyone who is involved. Just having that personal connection really hit home with me. I just wanted to make an impact.”

Sunday’s event collected over $500 and contributed to Fraley and Dinka’s goal of raising $35,000 by April 28 for leukemia and lymphoma research and programming.

“We just hope that we can build awareness about leukemia and lymphoma,” Dinka explained. “Plus, build confidence in young women as they continue growing. We also have a lot of adult women who are here. It’s also building confidence in them so that they can defend themselves in any situation that can always happen.”

To donate to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society through Fraley and Dinka’s Students of the Year campaign, click here.

WATCH: Krav Maga self-defense class helps Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

