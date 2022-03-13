ACCUMULATING SNOW MAINLY NORTH OF GREEN BAY ON MONDAY

Monday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for accumulating snow and travel trouble, especially north of Green Bay towards the North Woods, Door County, and Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

A narrow band of snow is expected to set up somewhere between HWY 29 and US 8 on Monday. This also extends into Door County. Specifically, anywhere from 1 to 2″ is possible north of HWY 29 with a heavier 2″ to 5″+ band near and north of HWY 64. No major issues are expected in Green Bay or the Fox Valley but there could be some nuisance style snow at some point during the morning hours. Highs will range from the low 30s north to the 40s near Lake Winnebago.

Monday Snow Potential (WBAY)

Mother Nature is quickly going to reverse gears starting Tuesday and usher in a more spring-like weather pattern for the middle of the week. Highs in the mid to upper 40s are likely Tuesday, with some lower 60s Wednesday and still mild 50s on Thursday.

The end of the week remains in doubt. A chance of rain and/or snow exists on Friday but it all depends on where a low pressure center ends up. One model says lots of snow, another one is basically dry. For now, we’re going to keep a low end chance of precipitation going right now. Storms this time of year can produce good snow events so we have to keep watching this one.

WIND FORECAST:

TONIGHT: W/E 2-6 MPH

MONDAY: ENE 5-15 MPH

TONIGHT: Clouds increase. A few late snow showers. LOW: 26

MONDAY: Snow develops, especially NORTH of HWY 29. (see discussion above for details) HIGH: 39 LOW: 25

TUESDAY: Mix of sun & clouds. Turing milder again. HIGH: 47 LOW: 35

WEDNESDAY: Quite mild. Warmest day of 2022 so far. HIGH: 61 LOW: 39

ST. PATRICK’S DAY: Mostly cloudy. Some PM showers are possible. HIGH: 55 LOW: 31

FRIDAY: Chance of rain and/or snow. HIGH: 40 LOW: 29

SATURDAY: Turning partly cloudy. HIGH: 43 LOW: 28

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. HIGH: 49

