SNOW TONIGHT, TURNING MILDER SUNDAY

A fast moving clipper system will move through tonight. It has the potential to produce a quick 1-2″ for most with lighter amounts from Wausau to Wautoma. A few isolated spots may get over 2″ across northeast WI. While this won’t be a major weather maker it will produce slick roads so be aware if you’ll be out tonight or heading off to church early Sunday. Temperatures are set to rise all night from the teens into the low 20s by sunrise.

DON’T FORGET: Daylight Saving Time begins tonight. Our clocks will need to “spring forward” an hour at 2 a.m. Sunday.

We’ll have a mix of sun & clouds Sunday. That along with milder westerly winds should allow highs to climb back into the upper 30s to middle 40s. Not too bad considering the chilly start to the weekend we endured.

More snow is possible in the region Monday, especially north of Green Bay. The most recent data continue to suggest 1-4″ may fall somewhere between the HWY 29 corridor and the U.P. border region. Any sizeable accumulations, let alone travel issues, are not currently expected in the Fox Valley or points south. Highs fall back into the 30s to lower 40s.

A big league warmup will be enjoyed for the middle of the week. Mid 40s to mid 50s (or warmer) are currently on the table Tuesday through Thursday.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TONIGHT: SW 5-15 MPH

SUNDAY: SW/W 10-20+ MPH

TONIGHT: Areas of light snow. A coating to 2″ possible. LOW: 15 (rising overnight)

SUNDAY: Turning partly cloudy. Breezy & milder. HIGH: 43 LOW: 28

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Several inches of snow may fall NORTH of Green Bay. HIGH: 39 LOW: 23

TUESDAY: Seasonably mild with a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 45 LOW: 33

WEDNESDAY: Breezy & quite mild. HIGH: 57 LOW: 37

St. Patrick’s Day: Mostly cloudy, but still mild. HIGH: 51 LOW: 30

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Few flakes too? HIGH: 45 LOW: 25

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. HIGH: 46

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.