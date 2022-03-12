Police: Suspect threatened shooting at Green Bay school

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A juvenile is in custody after threatening a shooting at Green Bay West High School, police say.

The Green Bay Area Public School District and Green Bay Police Department were informed of a social media post that threatened a shooting at the school on Monday. Police identified a juvenile who allegedly made the post and took that juvenile into custody on a charge of terroristic threats.

The juvenile’s name was not released. No other identifying information was released.

“Due to the ongoing nature of the investigation, no further information is being released at this time. GBAPS and GBPD take all threats to our schools very seriously. Student and staff safety is our highest priority. We are thankful to the students, staff and community members that made the police and district aware of the post,” police say.

“Parents are encouraged to continue speaking with their children about notifying an adult and/or the police immediately when they see or hear something that could be perceived as a threat. We also encourage you to speak with your students about the serious nature of making threats, whether verbally, written or on social media. All threats are investigated by GBAPS in collaboration with the GBPD. Students who make threats, even in jest, are subject to very serious consequences. Individuals can report suspicious activities at Speak Up/Speak Out and anonymously at Crime Stoppers at 920-432-STOP (7867). You may also submit a tip online at www.432stop.com. Together, we will always take precautions deemed necessary in an effort to keep students and staff safe.”

