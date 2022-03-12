Advertisement

Late winter storm bringing snow to US South, Northeast

A man walks through Church Street Marketplace during a snowstorm, Saturday, March 12, 2022, in...
A man walks through Church Street Marketplace during a snowstorm, Saturday, March 12, 2022, in Burlington, Vt. A late winter storm blowing into the northeastern United States on Saturday had forecasters warning of snow and high winds after the system brought wintry conditions to southern states.(Jessica Hill | AP Photo/Jessica Hill)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 10:16 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
(AP) - A late winter storm blowing into the northeastern United States on Saturday had forecasters warning of as much as a foot of snow and high winds after the system brought wintry conditions to southern states.

The National Weather Service said 7 to 12 inches (18 to 30 centimeters) could be expected in northern areas of Pennsylvania and New York with winds gusting as high as 45 mph (72 kph).

Philadelphia residents, while expecting only a few inches of snow, were warned that blizzard-like conditions were possible at one point, and later a flash freeze was possible with wet surfaces rapidly becoming icy due to falling temperatures.

Gale warnings were in effect in coastal New Jersey and Delaware areas, with gusts of 40 to 50 mph possible and forecasters warning of tree damage and resulting power outages as well as rough boating conditions. A wind advisory was in effect for other areas.

A number of St. Patrick’s Day parades were postponed due to the weather, including events scheduled in Albany, New York, and Erie and Scranton, Pennsylvania, as well as suburban Philadelphia. The parade scheduled Sunday in the city of Philadelphia was still scheduled to go on. The holiday falls on Thursday this year.

The system also brought snow and rain to several southern states, including Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi, on Friday and Saturday. There were over 65,000 customers without power in Georgia as of midday Saturday, according to utility tracking website poweroutage.us.

Several inches of snow fell in eastern Tennessee, delaying by at least a day the season opening of Dollywood in Pigeon Forge. In Knoxville, the annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade was canceled and several inches of snow in the middle of the state contributed to multiple crashes on interstate highways.

