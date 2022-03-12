A FRIGID SATURDAY WITH SNOW ARRIVING TONIGHT

It is a frigid start to the day. Wind Chill Advisories are in effect for parts of Central and North-Central Wisconsin until 9am this morning. In these areas, wind chills may be as cold as -20° to -25°. Even areas not included in the advisory will see wind chills in subzero territory this morning. It’s definitely a thick winter jacket type of day. Despite the cold temperatures, plenty of sunshine can be expected today.

Although the daytime hours will be dry, clouds with thicken by this evening as our next weathermaker moves in. Light snow showers will begin to overspread the region after 10 p.m. These snow showers will last through about the 6 or 7am hour tomorrow morning, clearing out from west to east.

The snow will be light, with totals around 1-2″. Some slick roads can be expected early Sunday, but a warming trend will kick in through the afternoon. A breezy west-southwesterly wind should help push afternoon temperatures back into the middle 40s... likely melting much of morning’s snow. The mild weather looks to continue through next week. The “coolest” day will be Monday when highs are still a few degrees above average. Highs next Wednesday will likely be well into the 50s!!

DON’T FORGET: Daylight Saving Time begins this weekend! Our clocks will need to “spring forward” an hour tonight...

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: NW/SW 10-15+ MPH

SUNDAY: SW/W 10-20+ MPH

TODAY: Mostly sunny, but colder and blustery. Snow showers likely at NIGHT. HIGH: 20 LOW: 15

SUNDAY: Light snow early in the morning, then partly cloudy. Breezy, but milder. HIGH: 44 LOW: 29

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Spotty rain or snow showers, especially NORTH. HIGH: 41 LOW: 24

TUESDAY: Seasonably mild with a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 46 LOW: 32

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy at times. Even warmer! HIGH: 56 LOW: 38

St. Patrick’s Day: Mostly cloudy, but still mild. Isolated PM rain showers? HIGH: 53 LOW: 32

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with spotty rain/wintry mix... mainly SOUTH. Cooler, but still above average. HIGH: 46

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.