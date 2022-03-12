Advertisement

Appleton East, Notre Dame advance to State Championships

By Adriana Torres
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 11:24 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Appleton East made their first appearance at the WIAA State Tournament since 1998. And now they’re looking for their first title after a semifinal win Friday against Brookfield East 44-40. Emily LaChapelle finished with 20 points.

The Patriots will face Kettle Moraine in the championship after the Lasers beat De Pere 66-47. Redbirds’ Jordan Meulemans had a team high 20 points, but it wasn’t enough to advance to Saturday.

In Division 2, Notre Dame beat Menomonie 65-45 and will play Pewaukee in the championship on Saturday.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mark Lindsdau
Missing Antigo man found dead after crash
Booking photos of Danika A, Viasana, 32, and Carl James Breneman, 36.
Meth and mail: Investigators find drugs, hundreds of pieces of stolen mail after traffic stop
OSHA
Appleton company cited twice in six months for fall hazards
Incoming Fire Chief Kristin Crowley is a 22-year veteran of the Los Angeles Fire Dept.
Green Bay native named Los Angeles fire chief
Bartending "legend" Mary Reed is remembered by friends.
Bartending ‘legend’ remembered after fatal hit-and-run on vacation

Latest News

Appleton East's Emily La Chapelle at the 2022 State Semifinals
GBB Friday's State Semifinals
Freedom and Waupun are set to face off for the division three state championship after cruising...
Freedom, Waupun advance to Division 3 state title game
High school basketball supporters start to fill the stands at the Resch Center for the girls'...
Return of girl’s state basketball tournament is a return to normal
Many events at the Resch Center in Ashwaubenon and elsewhere in Titletown were canceled due to...
Girls’ WIAA basketball tournament returns to Resch Center