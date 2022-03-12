Appleton East, Notre Dame advance to State Championships

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Appleton East made their first appearance at the WIAA State Tournament since 1998. And now they’re looking for their first title after a semifinal win Friday against Brookfield East 44-40. Emily LaChapelle finished with 20 points.

The Patriots will face Kettle Moraine in the championship after the Lasers beat De Pere 66-47. Redbirds’ Jordan Meulemans had a team high 20 points, but it wasn’t enough to advance to Saturday.

In Division 2, Notre Dame beat Menomonie 65-45 and will play Pewaukee in the championship on Saturday.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.