Advertisement

Tin Man’s oil can from ‘Wizard of Oz’ up for auction

The oil can, used in the 1939 classic 'The Wizard of Oz' by the Tin Man, is expected to get at...
The oil can, used in the 1939 classic 'The Wizard of Oz' by the Tin Man, is expected to get at least $200,000.(GWS Auctions)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 12:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Tin Man finally got his heart, thanks to the Wizard of Oz.

He also had his trusty oil can. And now, you can have it, too, if you have the money to spare.

One of multiple oil cans belonging to the Tin Man, played in the 1939 film by actor Jack Haley, is up for auction.

It’s all part of the Artifacts of Hollywood and Music Collection with GWS Auctions.

The oil can is thought to be the last original item left from the Tin Man’s iconic costume.

Opening bids for the item will start at $50,000.

The rest of the Tin Man’s iconic silver-hued costume is thought to be lost. But maybe for this piece, there’s no place like “your home.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Schabusiness
Attorney requests competency evaluation for Green Bay woman charged in grisly murder
Ashwaubenon Chick-fil-A opening day
We asked people in traffic, was Chick-fil-A worth the wait?
Taylor Schabusiness
Complaint: Green Bay woman dismembered man’s body, placed head in bucket
MyMichigan Health President and CEO Diane Postler-Slattery, Ph.D., FACHE, 62, and her husband...
Former Aspirus Wausau Hospital COO, husband die in Florida plane crash
Customers get their first orders from the new Chick-fil-A in Ashwaubenon. March 10, 2022.
Opening of Green Bay area’s first Chick-fil-A expected to cause traffic issues

Latest News

President Joe Biden explains his hesitance to use American planes and pilots in Ukraine.
Biden: 'That's called World War Three'
FILE - Keegan Eckart, of Amherst, Mass., walks down Main Street in Brattleboro, Vt., as the...
‘Bomb cyclone’ expected to dump snow from Mississippi to Maine
Viasana and Breneman
Meth and mail: Investigators find drugs, hundreds of pieces of stolen mail after traffic stop
Toronto opens at home against Texas on April 8.
Unvaccinated MLB players can’t travel to Canada to play Blue Jays
The ruling by the all-Republican court is the latest defeat for Texas abortion providers, which...
Texas clinics’ lawsuit over abortion ban ‘effectively over’