Red Cross responds to 3 house fires Thursday

American Red Cross response van (generic file)
American Red Cross response van (generic file)(WGEM)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 6:07 PM CST
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The American Red Cross is helping 15 people affected by three separate fires in Northeast Wisconsin Thursday.

A family of 8 was displaced by a fire on S. Andrews St. in Shawano.

A family of 4 was displaced from their home on He-Nis-Ra Lane in Green Bay.

And another family of 3 was forced from their home on Olson Rd. in Oneida.

The Red Cross is helping the families in Green Bay and Oneida with temporary lodging, meals, and other needs. At last word, teams were assessing the needs of the family in Shawano.

The Red Cross is encouraging people to use the upcoming change to daylight saving time to test their smoke alarms.

