Local delivery businesses feeling the pain at the pump

FOX VALLEY, Wis. (WBAY) - Over the last year, the nation has seen a rise in gas prices. Nationally, it’s up about 62 cents a gallon, hurting the pockets of all drivers, including local delivery drivers.

Reynebeau Floral is just one of the delivery places in the fox valley feeling the pinch.

The owners say they make about 29 trips a day, and it’s adding up.

“Eighteen months ago, two years ago we would pay maybe 30 dollars for a tank of gas but now it’s 75, 80 dollars for a tank of gas and we go through about 5 or 6 tanks a week,” Steve Reynebeau said.

Due to the size of their delivery truck’s gas tank, Reynebeau said, they have to fill up even more than an average car.

“A lot of the things we deliver are larger, for weddings and funerals and things like that, so a small Honda is not going to work,” he said, adding, “We do all the things you’re supposed to do proper air tire inflation and we don’t drive anywhere we don’t need to,.”

While they do what they can to save money, they fear they’ll have to raise prices on their goods soon to offset the higher fuel costs.

“We were just talking the other day about when we would have to raise prices if the prices of gasses stay high or go higher we would definitely have to charge more for delivery, but at this moment today, prices are the same.”

While it’s a change they don’t want to make, Reynebeau said if it happens he’s sure his customers will understand.

“I think everybody is sorta tuned into it, prices are higher for everybody, people are expecting it and we are just trying to hold the line as much as we can,” he said.

Action 2 News connected with other local businesses to see how they are holding up as well. Most places, including Jets Pizza and Tundraland, haven’t made any adjustments to their pricing yet.

Meanwhile, the Fox Valley Cab is adding a 10 cent per mile surcharge on its fare to try to make up for the higher price of fuel.

