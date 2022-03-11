Advertisement

Lawmaker says Fox Valley would welcome Ukrainian refugees

In the past two weeks, more than a million Ukrainian refugees have crossed the border into...
In the past two weeks, more than a million Ukrainian refugees have crossed the border into Poland.(KCBD)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 4:37 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - One local lawmaker is inviting Ukrainians displaced by the war to settle in the Fox Valley.

Republican State Rep. Ron Tusler is circulating a letter among his colleagues to ask President Biden to work with Gov. Evers to bring refugees to Wisconsin. “While we wait for the Biden administration to expedite visas, I want the freedom-loving, anti-Socialist Ukrainians to know that they are in our thoughts and prayers and that our arms are open to welcome them to settle, here, in Wisconsin’s Third Assembly District,” Tusler wrote in his statement.

Over two-and-a-half million Ukrainians have fled to neighboring countries.

Tusler represents the Fox Valley including Appleton, Brillion and Stockbridge.

