Judge will not recuse herself in Waukesha Christmas parade case

WAUKESHA, Wis. (WBAY) - The judge hearing the Waukesha Christmas parade deaths case will not recuse herself after revealing connections to family of one of the victims.

Darrell Brooks appeared in Waukesha County Court Friday for a change of venue request. Brooks is charged with 83 counts for allegedly driving his vehicle into the Waukesha Christmas Parade, killing six people and injuring many more.

In court Friday, Hon. Jennifer Dorow revealed that she had a professional relationship with the father of a victim, but not a personal relationship. Dorow also revealed that the father of the victim made a $500 contribution to her judge campaign. She said she made these revelations out of an “abundance of caution.”

Prior to becoming a judge, Dorow worked in private practice in a law firm located in same building as the victim’s father’s law office.

“We were in the same building but again, not officially affiliated,” Dorow said.

The judge also revealed that the victim’s father did some estate planning for her and her husband. They paid for the work.

“I hold no bias in favor or against any of the parties here, including Mr. Brooks,” says Dorow.

Judge Dorow vowed to be impartial in the case and said she would not step down. Dorow said she had not met the victim, only the victim’s parents.

The defense has requested a jury from outside Waukesha County and sequestration due to pre-trial publicity. A decision will be made at a later date.

Brooks has pleaded not guilty to all the charges against him.

Trial is scheduled for October.

